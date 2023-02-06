Obtain employee buy-in for organizational change

Most advice on building internal support for organizational change reiterates superficial platitudes, reminding leaders to communicate the reasons for change, or even to be enthusiastic about the change themselves. But working with hundreds of companies undergoing organizational change, I’ve learned that this approach is simply not enough. Actually, research shows that this narrow approach often results in a wave of employee cynicism, doubt, distrust and negativity, which can relegate change efforts to a slow and painful death.

What too many leaders don’t realize is that while some level of skepticism about change is natural, preventing it in the first place is the only way to counter it. But how?

The most successful organizations I have worked with have done so by creating a culture of acceptance of change, long before they intended to introduce change. To do this, they address six components of culture: legitimacy, ownership, relevance, accessibility, authenticity and impartiality. Here’s how it works.

Legitimacy: Engage your organizational change influencers

When introducing change, organizations typically rely on their leadership teams, neglecting people who may not hold a leadership title but who are key influencers of corporate culture.

Whether it’s middle managers, key sales personnel, or even an office receptionist, these people can make or break your plan. For what? Because unlike traditional leadership roles, these informal influencers wield more power to shape acceptance of organizational change, often through influence, intelligence, networking skills, or simply the respect they have within company ranks.

Integrating these influencers early in the change process will not only build trust across the organization via trusted yet informal leaders, but also establish a foundation for change rooted in trusted voices.

Ownership: Provide everyone with a table peg

I’ll say this bluntly: an open mike at a town hall meeting after you’ve decided what will be done is not a contribution. Plus, your employees probably know that you don’t take their suggestions seriously. Holding these meetings is likely detrimental to your change initiative.

Research, however, shows that when people have real agency to shape change, they are much more likely to embrace it. Instead of one-way town halls, host a series of small, interactive discussions where departments can identify potential roadblocks and define how change can come to life for their area of ​​responsibility. This gives them a way to adapt and adapt the execution to their own circumstances, conditions and constraints.

Relevance: focus on latent change

Organizations have two types of change: the one they champion today, and others that are perpetually dormant, too cumbersome, complex, or politicized to tackle. Although it seems counter-intuitive, incorporating this second group may be the easiest way to increase membership in the first.

If an ongoing change effort can be linked to other changes that have gone on and have never been addressed, you are a winner. By coupling the components of known needs to today’s change, it reframes the change as crucial and integral, rather than just additional work added to the pile. Moreover, it reinforces that leadership recognizes chronic frontline challenges and does not just sweep them under the rug.

Accessibility: create a series of micro-changes

The flip side of the advice above is to make sure your change is achievable. Often the change can be seen as insurmountable due to its perceived magnitude. For example, an IT department may have a deeply complex and intertwined technology infrastructure, limiting its ability to view change as anything but intrusive, disruptive, or even catastrophic.

A useful approach, in many cases, is to break down change efforts into a series of micro-changes. Any segmentation approach that makes change more digestible, achievable, and manageable will help reduce resistance by making progress achievable in the short term, while establishing a sense of achievement in the long term.

Authenticity: embodying behaviors that support change

Logos, posters, stickers, t-shirts, and other loot are all food for supposedly building buy-in and excitement. But just like a dog whistle, people know what it’s signaling and are willing to wait until the initial excitement wears off and things get back to business as usual.

Instead of masking the change with superficial gifts, represent through action what the change embodies. For example, if a change is about giving back more to our community, translate it into direct behaviors, from paid volunteer hours to matching employee donations. By providing behavioral illustrations of what the change represents, it transforms from something stated to something concrete.

Impartiality: establishing a neutral facilitator of change

Finally, prepare for conflict. When the change role is solely led by the CEO or C-Suite management, individual concerns and questions are escalated to direct supervisors. Then, as conflicts between departments arise, teams scramble to have their opinion or point of view blessed over another, whether or not it is beneficial to the larger change.

Bringing in a third party can help neutralize internal office politics, posturing and infighting. Serving as part moderator, part engagement manager, and part advisor, they’re there to keep decisions unbiased and weed out favoritism. This can be a trusted consultant or a seasoned industry expert, but ideally someone from outside the organization.

What happens when employees agree to change

Although change is never easy, how leaders approach it makes a significant difference whether it is embraced or rejected. By addressing the context of organizational buy-in, it is much easier to overcome resistance and stagnation, because your journey will be shaped by realities rather than trivialities. Getting employees on board with change doesn’t just make it easier to implement, but rather forges an unchanging, reciprocal relationship that pays endless dividends. Without it, future efforts will require re-engaging again, perpetuating the cycle of resistance. Remember that it takes months to build trust and only seconds to break it.