Dell announces 6,650 layoffs, or 5% of its global workforce

Round Rock-based tech giant Dell Technologies said Monday it would lay off 6,650 workers, or about 5% of its global workforce, as the company prepares for an expected economic downturn.

Dell had 133,000 total employees last year, according to deposits with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it has about 13,000 employees in the Austin metro area.

The company did not immediately provide details on where the job cuts would occur, or the number of job losses in Central Texas. If the 5% job cut figure were applied to the local workforce, that would equate to about 650 Central Texas workers.

Dell Technologies stock price took a hit after the layoffs were announced and fell about 3.5% around noon.

In amemo to employees, Jeff Clarke, co-chief operating officer of Dell Technologies, said the cuts were made in an effort to stay ahead of the impacts of the recession. He said the company had already made some cuts, such as allowing less business travel, freezing external hiring and cutting spending, but said more needed to be done.

Unfortunately, with changes like this, some of our team members will be leaving the company, Clarke said. There is no tougher decision, but one we had to make for our health and long-term success.

Clarke also said the company will be making changes to streamline its global sales teams, integrate support services, and change the engineering priorities of its infrastructure support group team, which focuses on hardware such as servers, storage and certain Apex products. He said teams would hear from their leaders soon about any changes impacting their work.

“In the days and weeks ahead, you will see a series of changes, some resets across the organization to better structure us for the future, to collaborate better, to reduce complexity, to increase speed and to ‘accelerate innovation,’ Clarke said. “They will help us focus on goal-oriented work and be in the best position to make the biggest difference for customers, Dell Technologies and each other.”

“Some Very Uncertain Waters Ahead”

Patrick Moorhead, technology industry analyst and founder of Austin-based consulting firm Moor Insights and Strategy, said Dell Technologies is clearly expecting tough days in the near future.

“Dell is running a very tight ship, so the company must see some very uncertain waters ahead,” Moorhead said. “Clearly the goal is to cut costs because it looks like it’s consolidating certain groups. The skill is to keep Wall Street happy in the short term, not to cut investment for future growth.

The Round Rock-based company, which was founded in 1984 by Michael Dell in a University of Texas dorm, has grown to become one of the world’s largest technology companies and one of the region’s largest private employers. metropolitan Austin.

Dell has experienced a boom in recent years amid the pandemic as individuals and businesses purchase products such as personal computers for virtual learning and working from home. But demand for these products has likely slowed amid the potential recession.

A January report from International Data Corporation, an industry research firm, showed that in the fourth quarter, global SCP shipments were down 28.1% from a year earlier. Dell posted a 37.2% year-over-year decline, outpacing rivals including Lenovo and HP, which saw declines of 28.5% and 29% respectively.

Roger Kay, technology industry analyst at Endpoint Technology Associates, said the layoffs signaled a move toward austerity for Dell.

“It’s the last brick to fall, but it’s no big surprise,” Kay said. “Dell has always been very financially managed. If they look at their projections and see that revenue isn’t coming in, they’ll immediately align costs to keep the ship in good shape.”

“The whole industry feels it”

The job cuts at Dell are part of a larger trend of layoffs and cost-cutting in the tech industry. Tech giants have laid off thousands of employees. This includes companies with a significant presence in Austin, such as Meta, Google, and Amazon. Industry analysts said the cuts came amid an increasingly hazy economic environment, but followed a period of significant spending and growth over the past few years.

Kay said the PC industry as a whole has faced a series of shocks in recent years, which makes it difficult to predict sales seasonality. For example, supply chain issues made parts difficult to acquire for a while, but now many companies and suppliers are seeing a surplus.

“The whole industry feels it,” Kay said.

Kay said Dell could cut costs further to preserve margins if revenues continue to decline.

“They’re taking that step. If it continues to be bleak, they’ll probably cut more because they really see the business as a financial problem,” Kay said. “If they have a fixed cost issue that makes them unprofitable. They’ll just start trading fixed costs.”

