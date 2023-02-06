Business
South Texas residents say carbon capture promises from LNG projects ring hollow
This story is a collaboration between Projector And DeSmog United Kingdom.
PORT ISABEL As Mexico’s Da de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festivities drew to a close, Dina Nuez called to order a gathering of grassroots activists at a modest home in the heart of Port Isabel. Top of his agenda: how to stop a Houston-based oil and gas company from building a $10 billion project to export liquefied natural gas to a nearby coastal strip.
For Nuez and his friends, the fight against the project known as the Rio Grande LNG is about protecting their community from air pollution; preserving shrimp and tourism; and defending the habitats of endangered pelicans, ocelots and aplomado falcons at the project site on preserved wetlands between Port Isabel and the larger town of Brownsville.
Developer NextDecade’s claim to build the world’s greenest LNG project has propelled women to the forefront of a global struggle. At a time when scientists are warning that there can be no new fossil fuel developments if the world is to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, oil and gas executives are turning to a technology known as carbon capture and storageor CCS, to convince investors, politicians and the public that their expansion plans are climate safe.
It is a poor community, yes. We weren’t saying we didn’t need jobs, Nuez said, shortly before the volunteer meeting with the Neighbors for Coastal Community Welfare group, known in Spanish as Vecinos para the Bienestar de la Comunidad Costera. But we don’t need works that affect the environment and ultimately the health of the community.
In a prime example of the ups and downs of the U.S. liquefied natural gas industry, Rio Grande LNG construction projects failed in 2020 as energy demand plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic and that concerns about its impact on the climate have increased. But the project was resurrected thanks to a European run on LNG sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a new twist on the original design of using CCS to showcase the facility as an energy source. own.
These claims are based on a NextDecade proposal to use CCS to capture more than 5 million tonnes per year of carbon dioxide produced during the gas supercooling process for loading onto specialized tankers for export. The company says it will be one of the largest CCS systems in North America and the first LNG terminal to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by more than 90%.
NextDecade is a clean energy company accelerating the path to a net zero future, NextDecade Chief Executive Matthew Schatzman said during a conference call to pitch CCS’s plan to financial analysts in March 2021. The efforts aimed at reducing global greenhouse gas emissions are at the very foundation. Of our society.
Opponents point out that there is a big catch, however. According to a 2019 study, only 6-7% of the overall emissions associated with such projects are generated during the gas cooling process. study by the Department of Energy. This means that the proposed CCS plant could only ever mitigate a small fraction of the Rio Grande LNG’s total climate impact.
And this impact could be considerable. The Sierra Club estimates that the construction of Rio Grande LNG could generate up to 163 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year, comparable to 44 coal-fired power plants, or more than 35 million cars. This analysis factors in potential emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, a potent climate pollutant, associated with the production, transportation and end use of natural gas. NextDecade did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Carbon capture is like trying to put a band-aid over a bullet hole, said Bekah Hinojosa, Brownsville artist, community organizer and Gulf Coast campaign representative for the Sierra Club. The project itself is very destructive in many ways and would still release an enormous amount of toxic air pollution into our impoverished brown and indigenous community.
Technical and economic obstacles mean that there are only 30 commercial CCS projects in service around the world, many of which are used to extract more oil by reinjecting carbon dioxide into wells. The industry-supported Global CCS Institute estimates the capacity of these existing facilities is 43 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, or about 0.1% of global emissions.
Nevertheless, as calls for oil and gas companies to reduce their climate impacts have intensified, interest in CCS has grown. In September, the total capacity of CCS projects in the planning steps grown up 44% over the previous year, to 244 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, according to the Global CCS Institute.
At least 15 planned or existing upstream LNG or gas export projects around the world have announced plans to add CCS, according to a tally by the nonprofit Climate Information Service. DeSmog. These include five in Louisiana and Texas planned by companies including next decade, G2 Net-Zero LNG, Global business, Always energy and the French giant TotalEnergies.
Relaunched project
First proposed in 2015, Rio Grande LNG has drawn opposition from residents concerned about the kinds of fossil fuel megaprojects seen on other parts of the Gulf Coast coming to their doorstep. Construction of the terminal would bulldoze an area of land the size of Central Park sacred to the Carrizo Comecrudo tribe of Texas to erect giant storage tanks and flare towers, and force local fishermen to battle tankers of LNG three football fields long.
The plan suffered a public blow when French utility Engie got out talks with NextDecade to buy LNG for 20 years for $7 billion in November 2020. Media at the time said the French government, co-owner of Engie, was concerned about methane emissions from the production of fractured gas for the installation of the Permian Basin.
Next March, NextDecade announcement this would add CCS to the planned project. The company also disclosed plans to source gas responsibly and work with Project Canary, an environmental data company, to measure the greenhouse gas intensity of its LNG exports.
But the project might not have been revived had it not been for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which breathed new life into the LNG industry as Europe rushed to secure alternatives to the Russian gas pipeline. In May, NextDecade announcement it had signed a 15-year deal with Engie, with the first LNG shipment as early as 2026. Engie did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Preliminary tree-cutting work on the site has since begun, although the company has yet to make a crucial final investment decision for the project. It is also unclear precisely where NextDecade plans to store the carbon dioxide captured by its planned CCS plant. The company said in a August presentation investors that geological storage sites were being assessed, but opponents of the plan question whether the local area is appropriate.
They didn’t even do a basic geological survey of the land and the area to see if it would even support a carbon capture facility, said Christopher Basald, a member of the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Texas, who volunteers with the South Texas Environmental Justice Network. I can tell you that is not the case; everything is sand and clay.
Carbon credits
The Biden administration gave the CCS a boost in August by expanding a carbon storage tax credit known as 45Q in the climate-focused Cut Inflation Act. Given the huge cost of carbon capture projects, the industry is working on an additional source of funding: getting other big polluters to help pay for them.
In June 2021, oil companies formed a coalition called CCS+ initiativewhich aims to establish a carbon accounting framework to enable industry to sell carbon credits to aviation, steel, cement or other carbon-intensive companies seeking to offset some of their own emissions. Founding members included TotalEnergies and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a unit of US driller Occidental Petroleum.
The CCS+ initiative says it aims to support the huge global deployment of carbon capture projects envisioned in many models to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
But NextDecade, which joined the CCS+ initiative through its subsidiary NEXT Carbon Solutions, hopes to sell carbon credits to help fund its CCS plant project at Rio Grande LNG. That prospect has been dismissed by experts, who say carbon credits should be used to fund absolute emissions reductions, not add a green veneer to new fossil fuel production.
CCS has always been a greenwash for oil and gas production. Carbon credits for CCS for oil and gas production are greenwash on top of greenwash, said Polly Hemming, carbon market specialist at the Australia Institute think tank.
The CCS+ initiative declined to comment.
Companies have a lot of power
Nuezs Vecinos, an association of shrimpers, the city of Port Isabel, the Sierra Club and other groups have written a joint letter to the federal government Energy Regulatory Commission in December 2021 to raise a series of questions about the CCS plan.
Tom Gosselin, an associate attorney at the Sierra Club, said organizations were concerned that NextDecade would seek to cut costs by only running a CCS system intermittently or reneging on its commitment to fully install the equipment. We believe this is essentially greenwashing because the developer hasn’t actually committed to using CCS but seems to want the benefits of claiming it will use CCS, Gosselin told DeSmog.
Rio Grande LNG said in a answer published on the Regulatory Commission’s website that the claims in the letter were baseless, almost conspiratorial and demonstrated a serious lack of understanding of CCS technology, global energy markets and trade agreements. Choosing the LNG export project that offers the most aggressive way to capture CO2 emissions from all projects in the United States does not make sense in light of the demonstrated growing global demand for natural gas, according to the answer.
As the Vecinos’ meeting in Port Isabel drew to a close, candles still burned on an ofrenda bearing gifts for the spirits of the dead: cigarettes, pan de muerto and a can of Coca-Cola. The women served spicy chicken salad and tostadas while tending to their children.
I really believe, unfortunately, that there is a possibility of LNG coming here, because there’s a lot of money in the game. And the companies have a lot of power, Nuez said. Unfortunately, people see new job opportunities, but they don’t see the other side of the story.
Gaige Davila contributed reporting.
