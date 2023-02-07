House Republicans target SEC climate risk rule







This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving brief: Republicans controlling the House’s oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission are targeting the agencies’ proposal requiring companies to fully disclose climate change risks, saying the rule poses a threat to U.S. financial markets.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina announced Friday the creation of a republican group focused on reviewing Biden administration proposals promoting environmental, social and governance best practices.

The SEC’s climate disclosure rule would have a huge impact on American workers of all backgrounds, according to Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-MI, appointed head of the nine-member ESG task force. The group will focus on promoting strong and vibrant capital markets, while defending the interests of all retail investors, he said in a statement. Overview of the dive: Republicans in the Senate have also put administrations’ ESG proposals in their crosshairs. All 49 Senate Republicans backed legislation to overriding a Department of Labor rule allowing pension plan managers to include ESG factors in their investment decisions. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, also supports the bill. At a time when our country is already facing economic uncertainty, record inflation and rising energy costs, it is irresponsible for the Biden administration to jeopardize savings- retirement of more than 150 million Americans for purely political purposes, Manchin said in a statement. twenty-five states sued the Department of Labor last month, saying its recently enacted rule undermines key protections for $12 trillion in retirement savings. The SEC’s climate risk proposal, released for public comment in March, drew the most fire from the GOP. The announcement of the establishment of the House Financial Services Committees ESG Task Force focused on two main criticisms of the rule, suggesting that the SEC is overstepping its authority and would force companies to disclose business details that are not not important for investment decisions. Huizenga cited a Supreme Court ruling in June that limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to limit emissions from power plants under the Clean Air Act. In a 6-3 decision on West Virginia v. EPA, court cited major issues doctrine, finding federal agencies need direction from Congress before making regulations with significant economic or political impact . The SEC’s climate disclosure rule is a prime example of this overreach, Huizenga said. Under the rule, CFOs would have to describe on Form 10-K their strategy for dealing with climate risk, including plans to achieve the goals they set for reducing that risk. Companies should also disclose data on their greenhouse gas emissions, whether from their facilities or their energy purchases, and obtain independent certification of their data. Companies that have already committed to detailed GHG disclosure should report so-called Scope 3 GHG emissions among their upstream and downstream business partners along their supply chains. According to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, clear and consistent information about the costs of climate change will benefit both companies and investors. Businesses will gain detailed information on potential costs and opportunities, while investors will be able to better assess risks in specific businesses and compare risk levels across industries. The SEC rule and other administration initiatives focused on ESG standards are just an attempt to force financial institutions and other companies to choke off capital from industries that are fundamental to our economy. countries, but which are continually reviled by the extreme left, 12 Republican senators said in a Dec. 7 letter to Biden. The SEC has collected more than 14,000 public comments on its 490-page draft rule and plans to release a final version before May. The agency’s rule is part of a larger, ideologically inspired plan, McHenry said. Progressives are trying to do to corporate America what they have already done to our public education system by using our institutions to impose their far-left agenda on the American people, he said in a statement. The ESG Task Force will develop a comprehensive approach to ESG that protects the financial interests of everyday investors and ensures that our capital markets remain the envy of the world, McHenry said.

