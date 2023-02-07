Newsroom » Financial statements for the year 2022 « Carlsberg Group





Solid results in a challenging environment

STRONG GROWTH IN VOLUMES, PARTICULARLY IN ASIA Organic volume growth 5.7% Organic volume development in Western Europe +5.4%, Asia +10.3% and Central and Eastern Europe -0.1% (excluding Ukraine +4.9%).

Volume growth of international premium brands: Carlsberg +14%, Tuborg 9%, Grimbergen +11% and Somersby +1%. 1664 White -4% impacted by lower volumes in Ukraine and China.

Alcohol-free brews in Western Europe +7%; total non-alcoholic beer excluding Ukraine +1%. STRONG REVENUE GROWTH, DRIVED BY ALL AREAS Organic revenue growth 15.6% Turnover up by 16.9% to 70,265 million DKK.

Revenues/hl +9%, with strong growth in all regions. VERY SOLID OPERATING INCOME AND CASH PERFORMANCE Organic growth in operating income of 12.2% Growth in operating profit reflecting the recovery of the hospitality sector in Western Europe and the solid performance of Asia, in particular in the first half, partially offset by higher raw material prices and costs of energy.

Growth in operating profit of 13.2% to DKK 11,470 million. Operating margin 16.3%.

Reported net profit of -1,063 million DKK, impacted by impairments of DKK 10,735 million.

Adjusted net profit increased by 39.6% to DKK 9,694 million.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 43.6% to DKK 69.3. For continuing operations, increase of 23.9% to DKK 55.7.

Free cash flow DKK 9,884 million. VALUE CREATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS Total share buyback and dividend payment for the year of DKK 7.8 billion NIBD/EBITDA 1.23x (2021: 1.37x).

ROIC improvement of 270bp to 15.2%; excluding goodwill +800bp at 41.6%.

The supervisory board will propose to the annual general meeting a 13% increase in the dividend to DKK 27 per share, representing a total dividend payment of DKK 3.7 billion.

On January 27, 2023, the Group concluded the 2022 share buyback program of DKK 4.5 billion. 2023 PROFIT FORECAST 2023 will be another difficult year. Due to our rolling hedge and that of our suppliers, the raw material and energy price increases of recent years will have a significant impact on our cost of sales and logistics costs in 2023. We intend to offset higher costs in absolute terms through pricing, composition and a continued focus on costs. While beer has always been a resilient consumer category, higher prices combined with generally high inflation may negatively impact beer consumption in some of our markets, particularly in Europe. The development of the war in Ukraine and the impact on our business remains highly uncertain, as does the recovery of COVID-19 in China, including consumer levies during Chinese New Year celebrations. The wide guidance range reflects these important uncertainties for 2023. Therefore, the 2023 guidance is: Organic change in operating profit from -5% to +5%.

Based on spot exchange rates as of February 6, we assume a translation impact of approximately -550 million DKK for the full year. CEO Ceest Hart said: The Group delivered strong results for 2022 thanks to the impressive efforts of our people across the Group and the continued strong execution of our strategy. High earnings and very strong cash generation were achieved despite many challenges, including the war in Ukraine, rising energy and commodity prices, and the impact of the pandemic, particularly in Asia. Throughout the year, a key priority has been the safety and well-being of our Ukrainian colleagues, whose resilience, courage and strength have impressed us deeply. 2023 will be another challenging year, but the strategic, organizational and financial health of our business is solid, and we are confident that our goal-driven and performance-driven culture will drive long-term sustainable value creation. SAIL22 has successfully guided our journey since 2016. Heading into the next five years, our new strategy, SAIL27, continues the Group’s ambitious long-term strategic direction. As part of SAIL27, our enhanced ESG program, Together Towards ZERO and Beyond, sets ambitious milestones for 2030 and 2040. Get full year highlights from our CFO Ulrica Fearn:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carlsberggroup.com/newsroom/fy-2022-financial-statement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos