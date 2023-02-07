More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled for fear of listeria contaminationExBulletin







. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images More than 400 food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts and wraps, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday. The recall by Baltimore-based Fresh Ideation Food Group affects products sold Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, North Carolina. South, Virginia and Washington, DC. , no cases of illness had been reported, according to the company’s announcement. “The recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes“, reads the ad. The products are sold under dozens of different brand names, but all recalled products say Fresh Creative Cuisine at the bottom of the label and have a “fresh” or “sale” date of Jan. 31 through Feb. 6. If you have purchased any of the affected products, which you can find hereyou should contact the company at 855-969-3338. Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause severe infection with symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea and diarrhea as well as miscarriage and stillbirth in pregnant women. Symptoms usually appear one to four weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria, but they may appear sooner or later. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant women, newborns, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are most likely to get seriously ill, according to the CDC. Ready-to-eat food products such as deli meats and cheese are particularly susceptible to listeria and other bacteria. If food is not kept at the correct temperature throughout distribution and storage, if it is mishandled, or if it was not cooked to the correct temperature to begin with, bacteria can multiply, even when refrigerated. The added risk with ready-to-eat foods is that “people aren’t going to take a lethal step,” like cooking, that kills dangerous bacteria, says Darin Detwiler, a professor of food policy at Northeastern University. Detwiler says social media has “played a big role in making consumers know a lot more about food safety,” citing recent high-profile food safety issues with products recommended and then warned by influencers. “Consumer demand is forcing businesses to make changes, and it’s forcing policymakers to support new policies” that make our food supply safer, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/02/06/1154888305/food-products-recall-listeria-contaminated-ready-to-eat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos