Legal and Privacy | OPCW





Personal data is information that identifies you or can be used to identify you as an individual. Process or Processing means any operation, or set of operations, whether automated or not, that is performed on Personal Data, including, but not limited to, collection, storage, use, transfer, disclosure or deletion. This privacy notice provides information regarding the processing of your personal data by the OPCW. The processing of your personal data as set out below is consistent with, or reasonably necessary, for the OPCW to carry out its mandate and activities in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, decisions of the governing bodies OPCW, as well as internal policies, procedures, guidelines and other laws. Summary OPCW respects your privacy and seeks to protect your personal data. The following information describes how we collect and use personal data: We keep the amount of information we hold about you to a minimum.

We use your personal data to respond to your inquiries about our services, to send you other useful information and to provide you with our services.

We apply appropriate security mechanisms to protect your personal data. Our activities We collect and update information about your participation in our activities. We may obtain this information through direct contact with you, from third parties, or automatically through your participation in our activities. This information may include your contact details, identification details, support issues, details regarding event attendance and certain relevant details of your preferences. We also collect and use your information to administer, support, improve and obtain feedback on our activities with you and to detect and prevent fraud, misconduct and breaches, including breaches of the security of our network or our contractual conditions. We may contact you to obtain comments on your participation in our activities and on the improvements that we could make. Our lawful basis for processing your personal data when you participate in our activities is that it is necessary for the performance of a contract or to comply with an OPCW obligation or commitment or is compatible or reasonably necessary for the Secretariat to carry out its functions in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, the decisions of the governing bodies of the OPCW, as well as internal policies, procedures, guidelines and other legislation.

