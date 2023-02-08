



Climate Corin Morcom Climate issues remain at the forefront of ESG litigation, particularly for complainants seeking to change organizations’ environmental policies and approaches. In the United States, class action lawsuits alleging greenwashing, environmental damage, and failure to address and mitigate climate change threats have all been grounds for ESG class action lawsuits. Now we’ve started to see that in Australia. In short: it is no longer true that disputes, particularly climate-related, arise over the positive actions of organizations. Rather, inaction – what is not done – will be the battleground of ESG class actions for the next decade. Social and governance Matthew McCarthy Social and governance-related demands are increasingly important. In the United States, we have seen class action lawsuits related to animal rights and failures in managing the risks of modern slavery. In Australia, failure to properly engage with First Nations people can result in class action lawsuits related to ESG. Policies that merely address these issues will not escape scrutiny. It is important that this solid investment in risk management in this space is ensured by concrete targeted policies and by appropriate engagement with the right stakeholders. This should be a key objective for all sectors. Future issues Corin Morcom Not all ESG class action risks are equal, and public and private entities will face distinctly different challenges. For the government, Australian law has begun to recognize due duty on climate change and inaction on social issues. In the private sector, market disclosures are under constant scrutiny by potential complainants and regulators. Cybersecurity breaches can also lead to class action lawsuits for ineffective digital security policies and management systems. Mitigation and management Corin Morcom Many ESG issues could be the subject of class action lawsuits, and as shareholder activists continue to grow, organizations across all sectors will need expertise in this area. When faced with a threat of class action, it’s important to remember that the key is a mix of speed and preparation as well as following these three essential steps. Matthew McCarthy First, hire a team. And it’s important in this context to remember that class actions are a specialized form of litigation and you need a team that has a broad understanding and experience in dealing with these unique claims. It is also very important to take advantage of specialist resources within your own organization and tap into this expertise. Corin Morcom Second, prepare to defend the action. As soon as a class action lawsuit is filed or threatened, you should begin preparing the company to defend the action by notifying your insurer, developing a litigation strategy, maintaining good document management practices, and acting quickly to retain experts and identify likely witnesses. Matthew McCarthy Third, consider the larger business context. In addition to legal exposure, there are a range of business operational issues that can be impacted when a class action is brought, and these are only highlighted when the claim relates to an ESG issue. There are a range of important business, reputational and social license considerations that may arise, and it is important to consider this broader business context and respond appropriately when handling your complaint. It is important to remember that class actions are complex and that specialized expertise is required. This is only accentuated in an ESG context. The better prepared you are, the more proactively you will be able to engage and the quicker you will be able to react if and when a claim is made.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.allens.com.au/insights-news/insights/2023/02/esg-class-actions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos