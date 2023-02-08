Canadian laws and regulations

Authors):

Patrick Marley, Oleg That, Kaitlin Gray, Ilana Ludwin

February 7, 2023

On 2 February 2023, the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS published Administrative Guidance on GloBE Model Rules (Second Pillar) (Administrative guidance).

The publication of the administrative guidelines follows the publication of the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) rules model in December 2021, the Comment And Illustrative examples in March 2022, as well as rules for certain temporary and permanent contracts Safe Harbors and Transitional Sentence Relief in December 2022. For more information on the GloBE Model Rules and other Pillar 2 documents, see our Osler Updates “OECD Publishes Model Rules for Global Minimum Tax” and “OECD publishes three Pillar 2 documents, including guidance on Safe Harbors”.

The second pillar proposed to introduce an overall minimum tax of 15% on the income of large multinational companies (MNEs) whose consolidated annual turnover is equal to or greater than 750 million euros.

According to the OECD, the publication of the administrative guidelines finalizes the implementation framework set out in the October 2021 declaration under which the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework announced that it had agreed on an approach to two pillars of tax reform to address digital economy taxation and unresolved BEPS issues. While the release of the Administrative Guidelines is an important step as countries like Canada consult and work to implement the GloBE Model Rules into national legislation, there are still important aspects of the second pillar that remain unresolved.

Treaty Compatibility

The Administrative Guidelines contain a consensus statement that the GloBE Model Rules (including the Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) and UTPR) are designed to be compatible with the United Nations and OECD Model Tax Conventions . This statement is consistent with earlier statements made in the original Pillar Two plan that the IIF and UTPR are tax treaty compatible, but is made in the context of ongoing debates over whether the Pillar Two (and in particular the UTPR) is actually consistent. with existing tax treaties. As a result, the compatibility of treaties remains an open question despite the OECD’s wish to implement the second pillar without modifying existing tax treaties.

GILTI Coexistence

Significantly, the administrative guidelines address how the second pillar will co-exist with the US Low-Tax Intangible Income (GILTI) regime.

GILTI (in its current form) did not appear to qualify as a qualified IIR for second pillar purposes. The administrative guidelines conclude that GILTI will instead be considered a qualifying mixed tax regime for controlled foreign corporations (CFCs). Section 4.3.2(c) of the GloBE Model Rules requires that SEC taxes be allocated to the constituent entity that earned the income subject to SEC tax rather than to the parent entity up the chain who pays the SEC tax. Accordingly, GILTI taxes may be attributed, in whole or in part, to the relevant foreign jurisdictions rather than the United States.

The Administrative Guidelines provide a simplified methodology for allocating GILTI Fees under Article 4.3.2(c) of the GloBE Model Rules. The simplified methodology is to allocate GILTI taxes to constituent entities located in low-tax jurisdictions where the effective tax rate is less than 15%. The prescribed formula allocates GILTI taxes to the relevant low-tax jurisdiction based on a ratio of income to the entity’s effective tax rate in the jurisdiction. The simplified methodology is transitional (until 2027) and the Inclusive Framework will reassess the methodology at a later date. This guidance gives the United States the option to modify its GILTI rules to allow it to be treated as a qualified IIR for second pillar purposes rather than a mixed CFC tax regime. It is important to note that if the US continues to have no qualified RII, other countries may seek to tax certain low-taxed income of US corporations (and their subsidiaries) under the UTPR.

The Administrative Guidelines include two practical examples demonstrating how GILTI Fees will be allocated under Article 4.3.2(c) of the GloBE Model Rules.

Qualified Minimum National Additional Tax

The Administrative Guidelines also provide details regarding the design of Qualified Complementary National Taxes (QDMTT). The QDMTT concept was introduced in December 2021 and allows jurisdictions to introduce a national complementary tax that is aligned with the second pillar and applies to national entities that fall under the second pillar. For countries that implement a QDMTT, these taxes will ensure that the top-up second pillar tax is paid in the jurisdiction where the relevant income is earned by the MNE, rather than in other jurisdictions that might otherwise tax such income. under an IIR or UTPR.

As a QDMTT offsets the overall Pillar 2 minimum tax payable, it is essential that stakeholders are clear whether a particular (supplementary) national minimum tax “qualifies” as a QDMTT. In this regard, the Administrative Guidelines state that for a National Minimum Tax to be treated as functionally equivalent to a QDMTT for Pillar Two purposes, the National Rules must be consistent with the design of the GloBE Model Rules and must result in results that conform to the rules of the GloBE model.

Other Matters Addressed in the Administrative Guidelines

In addition to GILTI and QDMTT issues, the Administrative Guidelines address many other important topics and issues, broadly covering:

The scope of the GloBE Model Rules (and, in particular, aspects related to the application of the rules to multinational enterprises with a consolidated turnover of at least €750 million).

The treatment of various items of income (loss) and taxes according to the GloBE model rules.

The application of the GloBE Model Rules to insurance companies, and

The treatment of deferred tax assets and transactions similar to asset transfers during the transition period under the GloBE model rules.

Despite the publication of the administrative guidelines, some implementation issues and important aspects of the second pillar remain unresolved. The Safe Harbor rules for QDMTTs and the reconsidered treatment of Investment Entities and Insurance Investment Entities under the GloBE Model Rules are just two examples of the key pillar two issues that remain outstanding. .

Administrative guidance will ultimately be incorporated into the GloBE Model Rule Commentary and Illustrative Examples. The revised commentary (and all accompanying illustrative examples) is expected to be published later in 2023.

Next steps

Canada has announced its intention to implement the second pillar, as well as a complementary national tax. Canada is expected to publish national legislation implementing the IIF under the second pillar later in 2023. The EU has announced its intention to implement the IIF with effect for fiscal years beginning on or after December 31, 2023, and UTPR one year later. Canada had previously announced its intention to implement these rules beginning in 2023 and 2024, respectively. It is likely that Canada will seek to align its schedule with that of the EU.

In the meantime, the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework will continue its work on outstanding Pillar 2 issues and on finalizing the treaty-based tax liability rule (STTR) and the multilateral instrument that would facilitate the implementation of the STTR.