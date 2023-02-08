Business
COVID drug causes viral mutations and now some want to stop using it
A drug widely used to treat COVID-19 could stimulate the evolution of new variants of SARS-CoV-2.
The drug, molnupiravir, works by introducing a multitude of mutations into the viral genome; this helps eliminate infections. But a study1 of more than 13 million SARS-CoV-2 sequences discovered sequences bearing the fingerprints of molnupiravirs. The study authors say the results suggest that molnupiravir treatment triggered the evolution of viral lineages carrying numerous mutations that, in at least some cases, have the ability to spread to other individuals.
The study was published on the medRxiv preprint server in January. It has not yet been peer reviewed.
Whether that should be of concern is an open question, says Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington. Mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 genome can help the virus evade immunity and become more transmissible, but most mutations are likely to harm it.
Molecular mimicry
Molnupiravir was developed by pharmaceutical giant Merck, based in Rahway, New Jersey, and was cleared by regulators in the US and UK in late 2021, and in Australia in early 2022. A clinical trial sponsored by the company found that the drug a pill taken for five days reduced hospitalizations and deaths in people at risk for severe COVID-19.
Molnupiravir mimics some of the building blocks of RNA, the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2. The drug dots the viral genome with mutations, which worsen the replication of SARS-CoV-2. This leads to a marked reduction in SARS-CoV-2 levels in human cells and infected hamsters2.
But scientists have raised the possibility that, in rare cases, treatment with molnupiravir does not entirely eliminate SARS-CoV-2, allowing some people who have taken the drug to continue transmitting the virus.
How your first contact with COVID warps your immunity
These concerns were largely theoretical until Ryan Hisner, an American teacher who is part of a loose community of SARS-CoV-2 variant observers, began noticing peculiar patterns in the sequencing data of the worldwide: a number of lineages carried many more mutations. than their closest relatives. Most of the genetic changes were of the molnupiravir-induced type.
The researchers’ analysis of the global sequences showed that the prevalence of suspect lineages increased significantly in 2022, the first year that molnupiravir was widely used. The lineages were also much more likely to appear in sequencing data from countries where the drug was used in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia than in data from countries that had not approved it, such as the France and Canada.
When SARS-CoV-2 sequence data includes the age of the sampled individual, the telltale lineages tend to come from older people, who are more likely to take molnupiravir. And in Australia, where molnupiravir was pre-placed in nursing homes, researchers identified a viral lineage carrying 25 mutations that had infected at least 20 people, mostly in their 80s and 90s.
Among the lines that showed the influence of molnupiravirs, a few, including that from Australia, were represented by several sequences, indicating that they were able to propagate. I would say our work closes the possibility that these viruses could ever be transmitted, says team member Theo Sanderson, a computational biologist at the Francis Crick Institute in London.
Evolutionary dead ends?
Evidence linking molnupiravir to highly mutated sequences is circumstantial, Merck said in a statement. The authors speculate that these mutations were associated with molnupiravir treatment without evidence that the viral sequences were isolated from treated patients.
Bloom thinks the researchers are arguing that molnupiravir treatment produces highly mutated viruses with the ability to spread. But it’s unclear if this could contribute to new coronavirus variants, or if it’s just creating weak viruses that are unlikely to spread very far. SARS-CoV-2 already generates many mutations even in the absence of drug treatment, he adds.
Rustem Ismagilov, a quantitative bioscientist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, says the study underscores the need to quickly measure any risk molnupiravir poses in terms of triggering new variants, and weigh that against the benefits of the drugs. If we’re playing Russian roulette, we better know our odds.
Sarah Otto, an evolutionary biologist at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, says the paper is another blow to the continued use of molnupiravir. She notes that a large UK study found the drug had no effect on hospitalizations or deaths.3. Given the large-scale risks of this mutagen producing new variants more quickly, including variants that are immune evasive, I encourage public health officials to call for a global halt to its use, Otto says.
