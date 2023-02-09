CRITICALSTART’s Dwayne Myers Honored as 2023 CRN Channel Leader





Channel leader makes prestigious list for second time PLANO, TX, February 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Critical starta leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that CRN a mark of The chain company recognised Dwayne MyersVP of Channels and Alliances, on its list of Channel Chiefs 2023. Each year, this list honors IT channel leaders who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver effective channel partner programs and strategies. . Myers has over two decades of experience in channel development, sales strategy and business operations for manufacturing and distribution partners, ranging from start-ups to large international corporations. In his current role, Myers is responsible for growing partners and managing channels, maintaining customer satisfaction and improving business processes. “Organizations today are looking for help to cost-effectively reduce breach risk,” said Rob Davis, CEO and Founder of Critical Start. “Our platform-based MDR solution provides the detection and response capability to mitigate cyberattacks while delivering demonstrable risk reduction. Combined with our trusted advisor channel partners, we provide confidence in preventing breaches and business interruptions among our mutual customers. Over the past year, Critical Start has made significant enhancements to its channel partner program and overall MDR service offering. The company launched its partner rewards program, added new training content for its software engineering bootcamps, and expanded its distribution team. Critical Start also recently announced several new MDR service offerings that support Microsoft Defender for Servers, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAMAnd Trend Micro Vision Oneas well as a new Managed SIEM Service which supports Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk Cloud. Partners can expect more of the same in 2023 with new services and integrations on the horizon, along with new branding and messaging, and better partner enablement. “Critical Start is committed to a 100% go-to-market model and Dwayne has been integral to its success, which has fueled our exponential growth,” Davis continued. “He has been a champion in building our channel program to collaborate with partners, enabling them to provide the best security options to their customers and establishing Critical Start as the go-to MDR provider within the channel.” The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and clients navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and changing industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs and partnerships of these incumbent Channel Chiefs, the solution provider community has continued to thrive. The 2023 CRN Channel Leaders were selected by the editorial staff based on their track record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT leaders responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem. “Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to IT Channel Leaders who are dedicated to driving the channel’s agenda and promoting the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence and innovation, the IT Channel Provider community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and customers.” The list of CRN 2023 channel leaders will be presented in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs . About Critical Boot

Today’s enterprise faces radical, ever-growing and increasingly sophisticated multi-vector cyberattacks. Dealing with this situation is difficult, but it doesn’t have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by providing the most effective managed incident detection and response services powered by the Zero Trust Analytics Platform (ZTAP) with the only Trusted Behavior Registry (TBR) and MOBILE of the sector.SOC. With expert security analysts 24/7/365, and the Cyber ​​Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts quickly and efficiently, via SLAs. contractual SLAs for time to detection (TTD) and median time to resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency in our service. For more information, visit Criticalstart.com. Follow the critical boot on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, instagram About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our mainstream media, engaging events, expert advice and training, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As a channel enabler, we connect and empower technology vendors, solution providers and end users. With over 30 years of unrivaled channel experience, we draw on our deep knowledge to dream up new, innovative solutions to the ever-changing challenges of the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , And Facebook. 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved. SOURCE CRITICALSTART

