ECB to focus on downgraded loans this year as economy slows

Some internal models need to be reviewed FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) – European Central Bank supervisors will focus on bad loans this year after finding that some eurozone banks had set too little aside for them or were slow to recognize the problem , the ECB announced on Wednesday. Presenting its annual review of the sector, the ECB said eurozone banks generally had more capital than needed and that increased profits due to higher interest rates had offset the economic damage of the war in Ukraine. But he warned it might not last. “While rising interest rates are currently boosting bank profitability, it may also affect the ability of customers across a number of portfolios and business lines to repay their debts,” the supervisor said. BCE, Andrea Enria, unveiling the results. The ECB has already requested more capital from 24 banks that “have failed to meet coverage expectations related to non-performing loans”, urging them to close the gap this year. More generally, the ECB found “persistent deficiencies in risk control”, notably in the way banks classify loans that are at risk of remaining unpaid. Earlier on Wednesday, France’s Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) said it had increased its provisions for over-indebtedness in the last quarter, leading to a 35% drop in profits from the same period a year earlier. INTERNAL MODELS Enria added that supervisors had found that some of the models used by banks to quantify risk on their balance sheets did not comply with international rules or the ECB’s own requirements, triggering requests to hold more capital or to remove them. ‘assets. But he warned there was no “widespread dissatisfaction” with these so-called internal models, but rather problems with some individual banks. Germany’s Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) delayed its share buyback decision due to a possible impact from an internal models review while Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) offloaded assets for the same reason. Enria also highlighted governance as an area where the ECB will take action this year, as many bank board members lack the necessary IT experience and independence. “The absence of a healthy culture of challenge and the presence of weak decision-making procedures further hinder effective governance and strategic steering,” Enria said. Overall, the ECB has set its own capital requirement, known as Pillar 2, for banks at 1.1% of their risky assets, unchanged from last year. Only one bank was below the ECB’s requirement and its so-called capital “guidance”, which is non-binding. There were six last year. Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Christina Fincher Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

