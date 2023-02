Philip Morris excluded from Canadian vaccine collaboration

Tobacco control advocates celebrate after tobacco company Philip Morris International was finally kicked out of a collaboration producing the only COVID-19 vaccine to be made in CanadaCovifenz. Montreal-based COVID-19 vaccine developer Medicago announced, in December 2022, that majority shareholder Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma had removed Philip Morris as a secondary investor, buying back all of the tobacco company’s shares. The problems didn’t end there for Medicago. Beset by manufacturing and other organizational problems, and having failed to deliver a single dose commercially in Canada or beyond, Mitsubushi announced, as Respiratory Medicine The Lancet in press, that Medicago was being shut down and the vaccine project was halted.

Anti-tobacco groups and other observers have repeatedly asked how Phillip Morris could be involved in a vaccination initiative, since Canada is one of 182 signatories to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. (CCSA), which has clear guidance that signatories should avoid such collaborations which would indeed give a positive impression of big tobacco’s role in public health.

Adriana Blanco Marquizo, head of the WHO FCTC, Geneva, Switzerland, told the Respiratory Medicine The Lancet It is certainly a welcome decision. The tobacco industry should not be involved in partnerships that give credibility to the industry or could give it access to the development of public health policies. However, when asked how the Canadian government had allowed things to go this far, she added: “It is not the role of the WHO FCTC Secretariat to comment on the activities or intentions parties to the agreement.

Philip Morris’ investment in Medicago dates back to 2008, owning around a third of the company before it was bought out last year. When the Canadian federal government announced it would invest C$173 million (US$130 million) in Medicago to develop a COVID vaccine in 2020, eyebrows were raised due to Phillip Morris’ stock ownership. As of February 2022, Covifenz had already been approved for use in adults in Canada. Medicago was to proceed with the international licensing of the vaccine with the participation of Philip Morris until the WHO announced, in March 2022, that it would not approve the use of the Canadian vaccine due to the co-ownership of the tobacco company. Health Canada, the country’s national health agency, then issued a statement denying that the situation violated Canada’s commitment to the FCTC. But the WHO’s decision to block the vaccine led the provincial government of Quebec (where Medicago is based) to announce that it would work with the Canadian federal government and its partners to find a new way to resolve the situation.

Les Hagen is the executive director of Action on Smoking & Health (ASH), Edmonton, ALB, Canada, and while relieved to see Philip Morris finally expelled, he was frustrated that previous attempts by ASH and others for this to be done sooner were repeatedly rejected. As for the Canadian federal government’s involvement, it’s important to note that the initial announcement of Medicago funding came directly from the Prime Minister’s Office, Hagen explains. All efforts to convince the Canadian government to withdraw Phillip Morris from the collaboration have been futile with the sole exception of the WHO’s refusal to distribute the vaccine last March. The decision of the WHO has changed the game. However, WHO’s decision was not taken lightly or without input from the more than 100 nongovernmental organizations that are members of the Framework Convention Alliance (now the Global Alliance for Tobacco Control).

It should have been obvious from the start that the WHO would have nothing to do with a consortium including a tobacco company. This suggests that those involved in promoting this collaboration either lacked due diligence or were somehow out of touch with reality, says Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. , London, UK. We could read Section 5.3 of the FCTC narrowly and argue that these companies fall outside its scope, as Canadian authorities have done. However, by doing so much to undermine science for decades, tobacco companies have a mountain to climb to gain the public’s trust and, given that, are the last people you want near a program of vaccination.

Covifenz is not the only intervention of Phillip Morris in the health sector. It acquired the British pharmaceutical company Vectura, which develops inhalation therapies for respiratory diseases, in September 2021. This led to six respiratory societies (European Respiratory Society, American Thoracic Society, International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, Asian Pacific Society of Respirology, Asociacin Latino Americana De Trax, and Global Initiative for Asthma) announcing a ban on tobacco company employees presenting data in their journals, conferences, and other scientific meetings.

Asked about such takeovers, Blanco Marquizo said Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC analyzes a range of scenarios in which big tobacco can attempt to enter public health, and advises countries that are signatories to the addressed to remain vigilant to new and evolving ways in which the tobacco industry seeks to make its voice heard in the development and implementation of public health policy.