Philip Morris excluded from Canadian vaccine collaboration





Tobacco control advocates celebrate after tobacco company Philip Morris International was finally kicked out of a collaboration producing the only COVID-19 vaccine to be made in CanadaCovifenz. Montreal-based COVID-19 vaccine developer Medicago announced, in December 2022, that majority shareholder Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma had removed Philip Morris as a secondary investor, buying back all of the tobacco company’s shares. The problems didn’t end there for Medicago. Beset by manufacturing and other organizational problems, and having failed to deliver a single dose commercially in Canada or beyond, Mitsubushi announced, as Respiratory Medicine The Lancet in press, that Medicago was being shut down and the vaccine project was halted. Anti-tobacco groups and other observers have repeatedly asked how Phillip Morris could be involved in a vaccination initiative, since Canada is one of 182 signatories to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. (CCSA), which has clear guidance that signatories should avoid such collaborations which would indeed give a positive impression of big tobacco’s role in public health. Adriana Blanco Marquizo, head of the WHO FCTC, Geneva, Switzerland, told the Respiratory Medicine The Lancet It is certainly a welcome decision. The tobacco industry should not be involved in partnerships that give credibility to the industry or could give it access to the development of public health policies. However, when asked how the Canadian government had allowed things to go this far, she added: “It is not the role of the WHO FCTC Secretariat to comment on the activities or intentions parties to the agreement. Philip Morris’ investment in Medicago dates back to 2008, owning around a third of the company before it was bought out last year. When the Canadian federal government announced it would invest C$173 million (US$130 million) in Medicago to develop a COVID vaccine in 2020, eyebrows were raised due to Phillip Morris’ stock ownership. As of February 2022, Covifenz had already been approved for use in adults in Canada. Medicago was to proceed with the international licensing of the vaccine with the participation of Philip Morris until the WHO announced, in March 2022, that it would not approve the use of the Canadian vaccine due to the co-ownership of the tobacco company. Health Canada, the country’s national health agency, then issued a statement denying that the situation violated Canada’s commitment to the FCTC. But the WHO’s decision to block the vaccine led the provincial government of Quebec (where Medicago is based) to announce that it would work with the Canadian federal government and its partners to find a new way to resolve the situation. Les Hagen is the executive director of Action on Smoking & Health (ASH), Edmonton, ALB, Canada, and while relieved to see Philip Morris finally expelled, he was frustrated that previous attempts by ASH and others for this to be done sooner were repeatedly rejected. As for the Canadian federal government’s involvement, it’s important to note that the initial announcement of Medicago funding came directly from the Prime Minister’s Office, Hagen explains. All efforts to convince the Canadian government to withdraw Phillip Morris from the collaboration have been futile with the sole exception of the WHO’s refusal to distribute the vaccine last March. The decision of the WHO has changed the game. However, WHO’s decision was not taken lightly or without input from the more than 100 nongovernmental organizations that are members of the Framework Convention Alliance (now the Global Alliance for Tobacco Control). It should have been obvious from the start that the WHO would have nothing to do with a consortium including a tobacco company. This suggests that those involved in promoting this collaboration either lacked due diligence or were somehow out of touch with reality, says Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. , London, UK. We could read Section 5.3 of the FCTC narrowly and argue that these companies fall outside its scope, as Canadian authorities have done. However, by doing so much to undermine science for decades, tobacco companies have a mountain to climb to gain the public’s trust and, given that, are the last people you want near a program of vaccination. Covifenz is not the only intervention of Phillip Morris in the health sector. It acquired the British pharmaceutical company Vectura, which develops inhalation therapies for respiratory diseases, in September 2021. This led to six respiratory societies (European Respiratory Society, American Thoracic Society, International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, Asian Pacific Society of Respirology, Asociacin Latino Americana De Trax, and Global Initiative for Asthma) announcing a ban on tobacco company employees presenting data in their journals, conferences, and other scientific meetings. Asked about such takeovers, Blanco Marquizo said Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC analyzes a range of scenarios in which big tobacco can attempt to enter public health, and advises countries that are signatories to the addressed to remain vigilant to new and evolving ways in which the tobacco industry seeks to make its voice heard in the development and implementation of public health policy. Item Information Publication history Identification DO I: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(23)00053-X Copyright 2023 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved. ScienceDirect Access this article on ScienceDirect

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(23)00053-X/fulltext The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos