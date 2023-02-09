N-able Managed EDR, Powered by SentinelOne, Helps MSPs Scale Security Operations





Channel News CJ Fairfield What we provide is an enterprise-grade SOC at a very decent cost for MSPs so they can scale their security operations without having to invest a large sum of money,” says Troels Rasmussen, Managing Director of security products for N-able. Burlington, Mass-based N-able has launched a managed endpoint detection and response tool, powered by SentinelOne, that enables MSPs to analyze and detect threats 24x7x365 at low cost. Troels Rasmussen, general manager of security products for N-able, said Managed EDR means having a team of analysts operationalizing data and responding to threats. “If you look at the current macro environment, whether it’s the labor shortage, its increasing complexity and the threat landscape, there is a need,” he told CRN. “But it’s also the opportunity for us to scale and expand our relationship with SentinelOne and ensure we have more coverage.” [Related: N-able’s David Weeks: When Partners Grow, We Grow] Managed EDR complements N-able’s EDR and, powered by SentinelOne’s Vigilance Response Team, monitors, investigates and acts on every threat a product identifies. For MSPs that have N-able’s standardized EDR tool, Managed EDR acts as an extension of their IT or security operations center [SOC] teams. SentinelOne’s cybersecurity offering encompasses AI-based prevention, detection, response and investigation across endpoints. “What we provide is an enterprise-grade SOC at a very decent cost for MSPs so they can scale their security operations without having to invest a large sum of money,” Rasmussen said. The managed EDR will be installed in the SentinelOne environment so that MSPs do not have to switch between screens or portals, he added. He said a SOC requires a significant capital investment “but with Vigilance you can do it on the spot. They can extend this as customers need a higher level of protection for security. “We allow them to have more flexibility in their operational expenses,” he said. “And then consider the barrier to entry, because you don’t have to invest a lot of money up front to get started. SentinelOne did. They have the scale and expertise that you can now bring to your smaller scale store. » Managed EDR also supports N-able partners by notifying them of malicious or suspicious activity, escalating urgent issues, and researching threats on an ongoing basis. Wayne Roye, CEO of New York-based MSP Troinet, said N-able, along with SentinelOne, deploying managed EDR more seamlessly and managing everything under one portal “is a good thing.” “If it’s consolidated under one platform, the cost savings is on the workforce working from more than one portal,” Roye told CRN. “That’s the cost to the MSP: having all these different platforms to connect to. Threats are all-seeing and it is better to have this information aggregated in one portal rather than having it in separate silos. If it’s under an umbrella, you have a view of everything.

CJ Fairfield CJ Fairfield is an Associate Editor at CRN covering solution providers, MSPs and distributors. Prior to joining CRN, she worked at daily newspapers, including The Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey and The Frederick News-Post in Maryland. She can be contacted at [email protected]



