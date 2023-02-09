5 Tips for Healthy Eating This Super Bowl Sunday | FIU News





3. Try to avoid foods with very high amounts of sodium and preservatives. Charcuterie boards with charcuterie are one item you might want to avoid, says Rivera. Ham and salami often contain large amounts of salt and sodium. And, if not eaten in moderation, these deli meats could turn into high sodium levels. Sugar-laden desserts are obviously not the best option. If you want to have a cookie, let you have one. “Limit to one or two instead of mindlessly filling your plate,” she says. When it comes to drinks, Rivera recommends sticking to water. 4. Balancing foods throughout the day is crucial, as is listening to your body. “If you know you’re going to eat more questionable foods for dinner, eat a very healthy breakfast and lunch,” Rivera says. “The next day, you start eating healthy and exercising again.” She also recommends eating in small quantities and allowing ourselves to be aware of whether we are full or not. “It takes more than 15 minutes for your stomach to signal to your brain that you’re full,” she explains. “The concept of mindful eating is important. This means listening to your body’s signals of hunger and fullness, and while you’re doing this, taking time to eat slowly instead of gulping it all down. If you’re still hungry after a while, go back and get some more food, but don’t overload your plate with tons of food and try to swallow it without giving yourself a chance to realize if you’re even still hungry. 5. Enjoy the Super Bowl! “Too often, when someone’s trying to stay healthy and the holidays or the Super Bowl rolls around, people feel like they’re going off the rails,” Rivera says. “They come into the event or celebration thinking they can’t eat this or that. Emotionally, it puts you in a bad mood. If you feel like you can’t eat something you like, then once you’re at the party, you might be tempted to give up completely and eat layer after layer of fried foods, filled with sodium and fat. fattening. It’s emotional eating, says Rivera. And that’s not healthy. If you approach a Super Bowl party with a calm frame of mind, you can afford to eat some of the higher fat foods while setting limits on how much of those foods you eat or what kind of foods you eat. food you will consume. If you’re hosting the Super Bowl party, you have a lot more control over what food gets cooked, and you can follow all of these tips. If you are a guest, be sure to bring a healthy food or two that you know you can eat! Rivera’s final advice: “Enjoy the event, eat different types of food in moderation.”

