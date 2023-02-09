experiences from EU-funded projects





CINEA organized a workshop to present CINEA EU funded projects in the field of green navigation on December 8, 2022, to discuss: The contribution of a selection of EU-funded projects for the decarbonisation of the maritime sector ;

; The framework conditions likely to facilitate the development, market uptake and transferability to fishing fleets of sustainable innovative solutions ;

; Ongoing and to come EU initiatives tackle green navigation. The event was an opportunity to share knowledge between organizations implementing green shipping solutions on the ground and EU policy makers. Presentations are now available on the event webpage Policy Context Maritime transport has great value for the economy and at the same time it faces several challenges due to high fuel prices and environmental pressure. From an economic point of view, maritime transport is an essential part of world trade. In 2019, the EU maritime sector generated gross value added of €34.3 billion. In the EU, it accounts for 77% of foreign trade and 35% of intra-EU trade. EU passenger ships can carry up to 1.3 million passengers, or 40% of the world’s passenger carrying capacity. EU ports handled nearly 4 billion tonnes of goods, roughly half of all goods by weight traded between the EU-27 and the UK, and the rest of the world. of a environmental point of view, greenhouse gas emissions as well as air pollution and particulates from maritime and port activities contribute to global warming, leading to an increase in extreme weather events and sea level rise, between others. Maritime transport emits around 940 million tonnes of CO 2 annually and is responsible for approximately 2.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are expected to increase significantly if mitigation measures are not put in place quickly. At the same time, there is significant untapped potential for reducing emissions from shipping. On 14 July 2021, the European Commission adopted a series of legislative proposals setting out how it intends achieve climate neutrality in the EU by 2050including the interim target of a net reduction of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels (Fit for 55 pack). The package includes the Fuel EU maritime initiative which is expected to boost the uptake of sustainable marine fuels and zero emission technologies by setting an upper limit on the greenhouse gas content of the energy used by ships calling at European ports. More information Learn more about maritime transport in the EU Blue Economy Report 2022 Discover the green shipping projects in the EMFF portfolio Discover all the maritime transport projects funded by the EMFF Find here the CORDIS dossier on inland waterway transport projects funded under Horizon 2020 and the Connecting Europe Facility Discover the main results of European collaborative R&I on inland waterway transport

