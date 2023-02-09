CFPB Brings RESPA Section 8 into the 21st Century with Advisory Opinion on Digital Marketing Risks // Cooley // Global Law Firm





On February 7, 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a advisory opinion warning operators of digital mortgage loan comparison platforms of specific practices that the office may consider to breach Article 8 of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), which prohibits the payment of fees for the referral of mortgage services real estate settlement. The advisory warns operators against presenting information on their platforms in a non-neutral manner or directing consumers to specific service providers based on the level of compensation received. Importantly, the CFPB advises that certain Platform Operators and their Participating Settlement Service Providers may currently engage in activities that violate Section 8 of the RESPA. Overview of the Advisory Opinion Section 8 of RESPA prohibits businesses and individuals from receiving bribes and referral fees in connection with a transaction involving a residential mortgage or real estate settlement service. In this new advisory opinion, the CFPB offers a three-part test to determine whether a digital mortgage comparison platform violates RESPA. Specifically, the CFPB states that an operator violates RESPA when (1) the platform displays information about the settlement service provider to consumers in a “non-neutral manner”, (2) this presentation has the effect of positively influence the consumer’s choice of supplier, and (3) the operator receives a payment or other thing of value that is, at least in part, for the referral activity. Importantly, the CFPB cautions that the platform’s disclosure of criteria regarding how information is presented to consumers will not remedy a breach of RESPA if the operator’s practices otherwise meet each part of the CFPB test. The advisory also proposes a detailed set of hypothetical business practices that the CFPB believes may constitute prohibited endorsement activity and violate the prohibition in RESPA Section 8. For example, the bureau warns that ranking settlement service providers or presenting a service provider as the “best option” on the platform, based on compensation received and regardless of consumer preferences, could violate the RESPA. Similarly, presenting information about settlement service providers to consumers differently, for example by using a larger font or incorporating web links for providers paying higher fees in order to influence the selection by the consumer of the highest paid providers, could also run counter to this prohibition. Finally, the CFPB clarifies that digital marketing practices may also violate other federal or state financial protection laws, including the CFPB’s prohibition against unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts and practices, to the extent that consumers expect a neutral and fair comparison of providers on the platform but are instead directed to providers that are not necessarily suitable for their needs. What to expect? One of the long-standing challenges in complying with RESPA’s Article 8 obligations has been applying decades-old guidelines to emerging technologies (the official RESPA commentary still refers to “transmission machinery fax”). This advisory places compliance risks in the context of modern technologies and may require operators of digital marketing platforms to re-evaluate how information is presented on their websites, as well as existing ranking methodology and pricing structures with participating suppliers to ensure compliance with CFPB expectations. . Operators should also review any ancillary marketing services offered to lenders and settlement service providers, such as promotional activities or endorsements, to ensure that such services do not compromise the neutral display of information to consumers. . Participating lenders and settlement service providers should also review their agreements with digital mortgage comparison platforms to mitigate regulatory scrutiny. While the specific focus of RESPA may be novel, the regulatory interest in transparency and accuracy in advertising is not. Indeed, many of the principles of the Advisory Opinion align with the Federal Trade Commission’s Approval Guides, which are anchored in Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act (prohibiting unfair or deceptive acts or practices) . Last year the The FTC has offered updates to these guides — which are still under consideration — to include, among other things, a focus on the roles and potential liability of digital platforms, which the FTC says should “assume greater responsibility.” This additional regulatory guidance from the CFPB again signals the close coordination between agencies – and the heightened risk of non-compliance.

