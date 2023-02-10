QUANTA SERVICES TO RING THE CLOSING BELL AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

Company celebrates 25th anniversary of listing

HOUSTON, February 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: REP) announced today that Duke AustinPresident and CEO of Quanta Services, will ring the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ESTmarking the company’s 25the trading anniversary on the prestigious exchange.

“Quanta was founded more than 25 years ago recognizing that our nation’s energy infrastructure was in need of significant upgrading, expansion and modernization and that a national energy solutions provider Infrastructure like Quanta would play a vital role in helping the utility and energy industries meet this need. IPO in February 1998Quanta has grown more than a hundredfold and has become one of North America leading providers of infrastructure solutions for the utilities, renewable energy, communications and energy sectors,” said Duke Austin.

“We are increasingly excited and confident about the opportunity to deliver double-digit multi-year revenue and earnings per share growth by continuing to support our clients’ long-term programmatic spending and capitalizing on the energy transition in our service portfolio. The achievements have been made possible thanks to its approximately 50,000 employees, who are the best in the industry. We believe Quanta has a bright future and look forward to many years of continued success.

Members of Quanta management will join Mr. Austin as he rings the closing bell.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utilities, renewable energy, communications, pipelines and energy sectors. Quanta’s comprehensive services include the design, installation, repair and maintenance of energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects of local, regional, national or international scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

