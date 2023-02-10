Stock market: the Fed is bluffing

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Poor Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.

No one seems to believe him.

The financial markets see Mr. Powell as a “bluffer”.

“The great return of the market in January indicates one thing: investors don’t believe the Federal Reserve is going to keep interest rates high for long.”

This by Akane Otani and Nick Timiraos, writing in the the wall street journal.

John Grahn, Head of Exchange Traded Funds at Allianz Investment Management, reportedly said:

“The markets are calling their bluff.”

What did Mr. Powell do to earn the reputation that you can’t believe what he says?

Well, the only experience for investors is when Mr. Powell was Fed Chairman and the Federal Reserve was battling a potential stock market crash that could lead to a collapse of the American economy.

At the time of the stock market decline at the start of 2020 and the Covid-19 recession that took place during the February-April period of that year, Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve reacted aggressively , as they should have done, to protect the US financial system. and the US economy.

The Federal Reserve almost immediately began buying securities and injecting liquidity into the banking system. It quickly followed a policy identified as a policy of quantitative easing, in which the Fed added $120 billion of new securities to its securities portfolio for an extended period.

This chart is the picture of how the Fed built its securities portfolio from the beginning of 2020 to the end of 2021.

Securities held in full ownership (Federal Reserve)

On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, the Federal Reserve held $3.7 trillion in its securities portfolio.

At the end of 2021, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, the Federal Reserve held $8.3 trillion in its securities portfolio.

Quantitative easing contributed $4.6 trillion to the Fed’s securities portfolio during this period.

Mr. Powell’s attitude

The impression that Mr. Powell gave during this period is that the most important sentiment motivating the Fed’s efforts to provide liquidity to financial markets was that the Fed had to err on the side of monetary easing in order to avoid , as far as possible , a collapse of financial markets.

This feeling is understandable.

Mr. Powell, a lawyer, was running the world’s most important central bank at a time when it looked like the “whole world” might collapse…that something bigger than even the Great Depression, let alone the Great Recession, could take place.

Unfortunately, the investment community seemed to get the idea that Mr. Powell, more than anything else, was acting to protect his name in the history books.

Who wants to be known as the Federal Reserve Chairman who oversaw a catastrophe that surpassed the Great Depression?

Well, the United States went through this period, but the sentiment about Mr. Powell apparently continued to be shared by many in the financial community.

The economy survived, but Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve created an asset bubble in the process. And now the Fed has to deal with the consequences of a deflating asset bubble.

What goes up must come down.

But why should the thoughts going through Mr. Powell’s brain change?

Why should Mr. Powell think differently about this side of the bubble than he did while pumping the asset bubble?

The other side

Where Mr. Powell executed a monetary policy based on quantitative easing in the first part of his regime, Mr. Powell now executes a monetary policy based on quantitative tightening.

Here are the statistics that show the other side of the curve.

Securities held in full ownership (Federal Reserve)

The securities portfolio stood at just over $8.5 trillion at the time the Fed began its quantitative tightening.

Currently, the securities portfolio is approximately $8 trillion, down from nearly $500.0 billion.

The quantitative tightening program has now been in place for about 10 and a half months.

Investor concern

Investors’ concern is that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve will not continue their policy of quantitative tightening.

The investor’s concern is that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve, for whatever reason, will “deviate” from their tightening stance and move to a stance that combats any disruption that may have occurred.

That is to say, investor concern seems to believe that Mr. Powell will, once again, err on the side of monetary easing and, when some form of market disruption occurs, will act in a to prevent a “catastrophe” from occurring.

This is the attitude that the editors of the Wall Street Journal attempt to capture in the recent article quoted above.

If the Fed ‘pivots’, investors want to enter the market as soon as possible to take advantage of rising stock prices, which would happen if the Fed ‘turns around’ and starts pumping money back in the financial system. system again.

And, investors seem to believe in this picture so as not to miss the market bottom right now.

The other side

Still, others think the Fed won’t “pivot” and that when it does, the stock market will head down for the year.

For example, Mr. Grahn, quoted above, said BNP Paribas analysts believe the S&P 500 index could drop as low as 3,400 by the end of the year. This index is now around 4,136.

So we’re getting numbers all over the place for the stock market this year.

Deutsche Bank “expects the index to rise to around 4,500.

Goldman Sachs thinks the market will end the year around 4000 not far above where it started this year.

Mr Grahn sees “a lot of volatility” in the market this year.

This shows that the investment community doesn’t really have a very strong narrative for the rest of 2023.

It also shows that the investment community has very mixed feelings about Mr. Powell.

Unfortunately, I don’t see that confidence picking up at any time during the year.

