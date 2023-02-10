Big Short investor Michael Burry compares the stock market to the dotcom bubble





Michael Burry rose to fame after making a big bet against the US housing bubble before its collapse spawned the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. His highly profitable investment was documented in Michael Lewis’ 2010 book, the big court, and a later film of the same name where he was portrayed by Christian Bale.

Now the 51-year-old runs hedge fund Scion Asset Management, and unlike many of his superstar peers, he generally keeps his investment strategy secret, only occasionally tweeting market musings from a personal Twitter account. But Burrys has been thinking a lot lately. This time is different, he wrote in cryptic language Tweeter Tuesday, which included a chart showing the roughly 40% drop in the stock market and the multiple bear market rallies that occurred during the dot.com bubble of the early 2000s. Burry also charted the sharp drop in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate during the dotcom era, alluding to the stark contrast between the Fed’s current rate trajectory. After the S&P 500 fell about 20% in 2022, the index has rebounded more than 7% so far this year amid investor optimism that Fed rate cuts could be underway and a soft landing is possible despite Wall Street’s ongoing recession forecasts. But Burry has argued for years that stocks are overvalued by historic levels, even predict in May that the S&P 500 could fall as low as 1,862 or 55% from Tuesday’s closing price. In the chart shared by Burry, from 2000 to 2001, the S&P 500 experienced a strong bear market rally after the Fed’s rate cut in September 2001, leading to some investors to believe stocks were to soar. But the rally turned out to be short-lived, and the bear market didn’t end until more than a year later. Burry’s tweet seems to imply that hopes of stock markets continuing their upward trajectory are dashed and that history is repeating itself here. And even if the Fed cuts rates, which it has no intention of doing at this point, Burry believes the latest market rally will fade. The hedge fund has argued throughout 2022 that US consumers are spend their savings, high inflation is here to stay, corporate profits are down and a prolonged, multi-year recession is on the way. And just last week, before the Federal Reserve announced its eighth interest rate hike in less than a year, it warned investors that stocks would fall. Sell, he wrote in an ominous one-word tweet, before quickly deleting his account when the S&P 500 soared nearly 3% over the next two days. Burry’s Consistent and Mixed Doomsday Predictions track recordled some to say he was stepping into Boy Who Cried Wolf territory, with Elon Musk calling him a broken clock in November 2021. But the hedge funder is not alone in warning that investors could fall into a bear market trap. Morgan Stanleys CIO and Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson and JPMorgan Chases Chief Equity Strategist Marko Kolanovic have both warned that the S&P 500 is set to fall in the first half of this year, saying the Fed will maintain higher rates for longer and as corporate profits drop. The Fed has no plans to cut now, so I think things have to get worse before they can get better, Kolanovic said CNBC last month, adding that he expects stocks to fall 10% or more before the end of the bear market.

