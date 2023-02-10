



Sir Jonathan Thompson appointed new chairman of HS2 Ltd after becoming deputy in March 2022

he will provide oversight, leadership and accountability while driving Europe’s largest infrastructure project forward

HS2 already supports tens of thousands of jobs and 1,000 apprenticeships Sir Jonathan Thompson will take on the role of HS2 ltd President and the responsibility of driving forward Europe’s largest infrastructure project. The appointment of Sir Jonathan, which follows almost a year as Vice-President, comes at a pivotal time for the HS2 program as the Crewe-Manchester Bill passes Parliament and work at Euston continues to progress and regenerate the surrounding area. In his role, Sir Jonathan will provide strategic leadership, oversight and accountability for the HS2 program, ensuring it is delivered on time and on budget while continuing to create jobs, stimulate local economies and provide much needed capacity on our railways. Sir Jonathan brings decades of experience delivering major projects and world-class leadership, having previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Revenue and Customs. That’s in addition to overseeing huge defining moments HS2 has already accomplished during his tenure as Vice President, including offering 1,000 apprenticeship places and completing the first mile of tunnels at Long Itchington Wood. HS2 is a once-in-a-lifetime project that will improve transport connectivity in the North of England and the Midlands. Besides being the largest infrastructure project in Europe, HS2 is also at the forefront of new construction methods such as 2,000 tonne tunnel boring machines and uses new technologies to ensure that the natural landscape crossing the road is left in the same, if not better, condition than it was in Was found. This comes just months after the Chancellor and Prime Minister announced the government’s commitment to HS2 in the fall statement, and reiterated their commitment to ensuring the project delivers faster, more reliable services and connects people to new job opportunities. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: HS2 goes far beyond simply speeding up journeys. This is a world-class project that is already having a huge impact by regenerating communities and creating tens of thousands of jobs across the country. I am delighted to appoint Sir Jonathan as Chairman and with his vast experience I am confident that he will succeed in achieving our common goals of increasing the capacity of our rail network, leveling our country and stimulating economic growth for generations to come. Sir Jonathan Thompson said: I am delighted to have been nominated HS2 Chair. During my time on the board, this monumental project has already reached incredible milestones and I have seen firsthand how it will transform not just travel, but the lives of people across the country. I look forward to working with our top-notch stakeholders and partners in my new role, to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity fulfills its pioneering potential. Elaine Holt was also appointed today as Vice President of the HS2 ltd advice. Elaine is an existing non-executive director and transportation and services expert. She will support the President in the direction of the Board.

