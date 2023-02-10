Stock exchanges should not be subject to human error, experts say

The New York Stock Exchange opened trading two weeks ago amid chaos as the stock prices of more than 250 companies swung wildly in what was later determined to be an event caused by human error.

Systems that require a single person to manually stop or toggle them are “accidents waiting to happen,” said Monica Summerville, head of capital markets at research firm Celent. People make mistakes, but the systems that affect millions of dollars, thousands of transactions, and market confidence in an increasingly competitive business environment should have automation and cloud technologies to ensure operational resilience. , Summerville and other experts said.

The NYSE canceled more than 4,000 trades related to the Jan. 24 incident and more than 250 businesses were affected, including financial institutions like Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Visa and the Toronto-Dominion Bank. Bloomberg reported that the event was caused by, ironically, an employee improperly shutting down the exchange’s disaster recovery system at a backup data center in Chicago.

“Mistakes happen, but that’s why you have a lot of operational controls in place,” Summerville said. “I don’t think what happened is necessarily unique to NYSE. We have increasing complexity in the systems as exchanges compete with many different types of venues, many different ways to trade and the market becomes more competitive.”

Summerville added that automating processes can help monitor potential issues for exchanges. Orchestration technology can track processes and workflows and provide alerts when a part of the exchange is not working as it should, for example, a disaster recovery system not shutting down properly .

Vinod Jain, strategic adviser in the capital markets team at research firm Aite-Novarica, also said system monitoring with an alert function should be a priority.

The specific costs of the NYSE event are still unclear, but Jeff O’Connor, head of market structure for the Americas at fintech broker Liquidnet, said he wants the exchange to take financial responsibility for its error, which caused traders and their customers to miss the opening bid they were expecting. NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, declined to comment on American Banker beyond public statements on its website.

“There’s a big loss of trust that happens on the street when something like this happens,” O’Connor said.

The competitive exchange environment could also increase pressure on companies like NYSE to update technologies, Summerville said. Matt Barrett, co-founder and CEO of Adaptive, which develops front-office trading technology, said that if there’s a human in a system, that human will eventually make a mistake, but updating systems is also tricky.

“Change is also risky,” Barrett said. “Until they had a problem, they didn’t have one. And so it’s going to be very hard to argue that they should make a change that would cost a lot of money and a lot of risk because ‘They didn’t’ I had a problem, but inertia is probably the best way to describe it.”

Summerville said many major exchanges are struggling with legacy technology, though she doesn’t have specific information about NYSE’s technology stack. She said modifying these systems introduced risks. Jain added that the change is particularly risky for financial institutions, and many managers or administrators don’t want to shoulder that guilt.

Market infrastructure vendors are also beginning to move towards cloud technologies, according to a 2021 Celent report. By 2021, more than 75% of CIOs and CTOs in the global market interviewed by Celent said they were in the early or exploratory stages of migrating to the cloud. The same report showed that more than 80% of CIOs said they expect to migrate completely or almost completely to the cloud by 2025.

Summerville said cloud providers offer resilience, due to operating multiple data centers with strong monitoring and automation capabilities. The challenge is latency, or speed, because exchanges need faultless immediacy, which isn’t always compatible with what cloud providers can provide.

Whether an exchange adopts cloud, hybrid cloud, or no cloud technology, there should always be a security system in place in case the cloud doesn’t work properly, Jain said.