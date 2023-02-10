November 2022 US airline traffic data

Thursday, February 9, 2023

U.S. airlines carried 76.2 million systemwide scheduled service passengers (domestic and international) in November 2022, seasonally adjusted, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), up 0.3% from compared to October.

BTS reported 66.7 million domestic passengers and 9.5 million international passengers on US airline flights in November.

US airline traffic reports are filed monthly with BTS. See the tables accompanying this release on the BTS website for summary data since 2016 (Tables 1-24) and full data since 2000.

Two measures of US airline passenger boardings

Seasonally adjusted November

System-wide boardings (76.2 million) were down 5.5% from the all-time high of 80.7 million reached in January 2020.

Domestic boardings (66.7 million) decreased by 5.9% compared to the record level of 70.9 million reached in January 2020.

International boardings (9.51 million) decreased by 2.8% compared to the record level of 9.78 million reached in October 2019.

November unadjusted

System-wide boardings (71.7 million) were down 1.9% from the all-time high in November (73.1) reached in 2019.

Domestic boardings (63.5 million) were down 2% from the all-time high in November (64.8) reached in 2019.

International boardings (8.19 million) decreased by 0.9% compared to the historic high of November (8.26) reached in 2019.

Table A. Seasonally adjusted passenger boardings compared to previous periods

Seasonal

Adjusted Passengers

(in millions) Percentage change from: Previous

Month Previous

Year Three years

Previous November 76.2 0.3% 9.7% -4.3%

Table B. Uncorrected passenger boardings compared to previous periods

Not corrected Passengers

(in millions) Percentage change from: Previous

Year Two years

Previous Three years

Previous November 71.7 9.0% 149.4% -1.9%

For data filed through November, see attached tables. For the complete database of declared data, see Traffic. For an explanation of the BTS seasonal adjustment methodology, see Seasonal adjustment.

Report Notes

The data is compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by US commercial air carriers detailing operations, passenger traffic and cargo traffic. This release includes data received by BTS from 77 U.S. carriers as of February 2 for U.S. carriers’ scheduled civilian operations.

See the BTS Airlines and airports page for additional scheduled service numbers through November for US airlines. International data by origin and destination are available through August. The international totals in this news release include all US carrier operations to and from the US and from one foreign point to another foreign point. BTS Airlines and airports The page does not include foreign point-to-point flights from US carriers.

BTS has scheduled March 9 for the release of data through December.

None of the data comes from samples. Statistical significance measures do not apply to full air traffic data.

Missing carriers: 2HQ (Elite) has not reported since July 2022 and 34Q (Polaris Aviation Solutions) has not reported since August 2022. ExpressJet (EV) is in Chapter 11 and ceased operations on August 22; there are no transactions to report for September and beyond.