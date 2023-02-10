Business
November 2022 US airline traffic data
Thursday, February 9, 2023
BTS 09-23
U.S. airlines carried 76.2 million systemwide scheduled service passengers (domestic and international) in November 2022, seasonally adjusted, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), up 0.3% from compared to October.
BTS reported 66.7 million domestic passengers and 9.5 million international passengers on US airline flights in November.
US airline traffic reports are filed monthly with BTS. See the tables accompanying this release on the BTS website for summary data since 2016 (Tables 1-24) and full data since 2000.
Two measures of US airline passenger boardings
Seasonally adjusted November
- System-wide boardings (76.2 million) were down 5.5% from the all-time high of 80.7 million reached in January 2020.
- Domestic boardings (66.7 million) decreased by 5.9% compared to the record level of 70.9 million reached in January 2020.
- International boardings (9.51 million) decreased by 2.8% compared to the record level of 9.78 million reached in October 2019.
November unadjusted
- System-wide boardings (71.7 million) were down 1.9% from the all-time high in November (73.1) reached in 2019.
- Domestic boardings (63.5 million) were down 2% from the all-time high in November (64.8) reached in 2019.
- International boardings (8.19 million) decreased by 0.9% compared to the historic high of November (8.26) reached in 2019.
Table A. Seasonally adjusted passenger boardings compared to previous periods
|
Seasonal
|
Passengers
|
Percentage change from:
|
Previous
|
Previous
|
Three years
|
November
|
76.2
|
0.3%
|
9.7%
|
-4.3%
Table B. Uncorrected passenger boardings compared to previous periods
|
Not corrected
|
Passengers
|
Percentage change from:
|
Previous
|
Two years
|
Three years
|
November
|
71.7
|
9.0%
|
149.4%
|
-1.9%
For data filed through November, see attached tables. For the complete database of declared data, see Traffic. For an explanation of the BTS seasonal adjustment methodology, see Seasonal adjustment.
Report Notes
The data is compiled from monthly reports filed with BTS by US commercial air carriers detailing operations, passenger traffic and cargo traffic. This release includes data received by BTS from 77 U.S. carriers as of February 2 for U.S. carriers’ scheduled civilian operations.
See the BTS Airlines and airports page for additional scheduled service numbers through November for US airlines. International data by origin and destination are available through August. The international totals in this news release include all US carrier operations to and from the US and from one foreign point to another foreign point. BTS Airlines and airports The page does not include foreign point-to-point flights from US carriers.
BTS has scheduled March 9 for the release of data through December.
None of the data comes from samples. Statistical significance measures do not apply to full air traffic data.
Missing carriers: 2HQ (Elite) has not reported since July 2022 and 34Q (Polaris Aviation Solutions) has not reported since August 2022. ExpressJet (EV) is in Chapter 11 and ceased operations on August 22; there are no transactions to report for September and beyond.
|
Sources
