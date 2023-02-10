The Exchange Creators on Netflix’s First Original Series From Kuwait

On February 8, Netflix will launch “The Exchange”, the streamer’s first original series from Kuwait.

Set in 1987, three years before Saddam Hussein’s invasion of the city-state, this groundbreaking show is based on the true stories of the first two women who shattered the glass ceiling of Kuwait’s male-dominated stock market and have proven to be talented traders in the fierce milieu.

The protagonists are Farida (Rawan Mahdi), a recent divorcee who, without her ex-husband’s money, must support her teenage daughter, and her cousin Munira (Mona Hussain), an employee of the commercial division of the Bank of Tomorrow. They join forces to navigate a corrupt and patriarchal world, using their wits to shake up the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

“The Exchange” was created and written by Nadia Ahmad, Anne Sobel and Adam Sobel; produced by Abdullah Boushahri; and directed by Jasem AlMuhanna (“The Cage”) and Karim El Shenawy (“Blood Oath”).

Before the release of “The Exchange” streamer in 190 countries, Variety spoke to Ahmad and Boushahri about the challenges of bringing Kuwait’s first Netflix Original to the screen and what it may mean for the rest of the Gulf region.

Nadia, if I understand correctly, this story stems from your personal journey?

Ahmad: Yes. The investment banking sector was very important in the 70s and 80s in Kuwait. There was a lot of money to spend and not enough people to handle the money, you know what I mean? The stock market was booming, investment banking was booming. It was where you would go if you wanted to make some serious money. My mother was a single mother – she was solely financially responsible for me and she wanted the best for me. So she entered the world of investment banking, and I was constantly surrounded by women who were also doing the same thing, who were breaking the stereotypes of Khaleeji [people of the Arabian Peninsula] women. These women were pioneers, they were the first to enter these male-dominated spaces.

So yeah, that was me reflecting on my childhood and teenage years, and I wanted to bring something to the screen that encompassed complex, multi-dimensional characters. Female characters that I haven’t seen enough from this region. And I’m really happy with the way it came out.

What were the main challenges from a production perspective?

Bushari: As soon as they told me about the idea and the subject, I immediately told them that it would be a big challenge to do this show. Because it’s not a typical love story or a typical action movie. It’s a story that takes place in a workplace, which makes it very difficult to make it entertaining. So at first the subject seemed very, very difficult. I was afraid to go on a show that would only be about offices and people, which would make it hard for people to follow. Especially since he talks about the financial world and the stock market.

But I’m a very big fan of “The Wolf of Wall Street”. Martin Scorsese is one of my role models. So in a way, initially, this film reassured me that this world could be entertaining. And then when I started reading the scripts, I realized that in “The Exchange” there were so many human emotions, and so many female power and revolutionary topics and types of stories that didn’t had never been told in this way before.

I found it interesting that very early on we learned that Farida is divorced and her father is her guardian.

Ahmad: Well, it’s kind of a very subtle nod to the fact that in the West, women are responsible for themselves. As soon as they reach the age of 18, they are legally independent. Whereas in the Gulf and in the Arab world, women are essentially under the guardianship of the men in their families. If it’s not their father, it’s their brother. If it’s not their brother, it’s their husband. That was the case in the 80s. But even now we are still fighting for our rights, for our own guardianship. Whether in Saudi Arabia or Kuwait, we always do.

Kuwait has long been a center for television production in the region, but strictly for local products. How important is this show in terms of reaching a global audience?

Bushari: What I can say is that Netflix told me that they see Kuwait as a gateway to the [Gulf] region. That’s why they chose Kuwait as the first country in which to do this type of show.

This interview has been condensed and edited.