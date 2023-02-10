Business
The stock market is mobilizing. Will it last?
The stock market had an excellent start to the year.
As of Tuesday’s close, the S&P 500 index is up nearly 9% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which posted losses of more than 30% in 2022, has gained more than 16% since early January.
Investors seem to be hoping that moderating inflation could mean an end to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on the horizon. The Fed raised rates continuously in 2022 to combat soaring consumer prices and – because higher rates tend to depress the price of financial assets – the stock market, the bond market and the market. of cryptography have all suffered. Optimists even believe that the United States could avoid a recession despite the worries that have weighed on investors for months.
At the same time, however, some market watchers say headwinds are mounting and experts are divided on whether the stock market rally will last.
A soft landing can be assessed by
Goldman Sachs strategists are unconvinced that stocks will continue to rise.
“There are several reasons why we believe the upside in US equities remains limited and the S&P 500 is unlikely to end the year significantly above our year-end target of 4,000,” they said. -they wrote in a note to clients last week (as of Tuesday’s close, the S&P 500 is at 4,164 points).
Goldman strategists say the stock market has already priced in a soft landing for the economy – which many consider a best-case scenario, meaning the Fed is avoiding causing a recession – and add that they predict that interest rates will continue to rise.
Combine that with the fact that corporate earnings aren’t expected to see much growth this year, a possible default, and the fact that assets outside of the US stock market – like cash and international stocks – are gaining popularity, and you have a recipe for more US stock market slump in 2023, according to Goldman experts.
A strong labor market could hurt equities
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates rapidly over the past year in an effort to cool the economy and curb inflation. One consequence of these hikes, experts and officials have repeatedly warned, would be labor market pain and rising unemployment.
But that didn’t happen. Data released last week showed the United States added 517,000 jobs in January, more than double what experts expected. Those jobs brought the unemployment rate down to 3.4%, its lowest level in more than 50 years.
While the continued resilience of the labor market is good for stocks in the near term, John Lynch, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management, said it could “limit the Fed’s ability to restrain financial conditions in its fight against longer-term inflationary pressures”.
In other words, a good jobs report may actually be bad news for investors, as it may prompt the central bank to raise rates even further, or even longer, to ensure that the economy does not overheat, which would put downward pressure on stocks.
“A strong jobs market allows the Fed to focus more on high rates to bring inflation down, and that could put the brakes on what has been a growth-fueled market rally,” Callie Cox said. , a US investment analyst at eToro, in an email. comment shared with Money.
On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank may be forced to raise rates higher than investors expect if labor market data or inflation remain elevated.
Expect volatility
Even if the market rally continues, investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride.
“We think this rally can last, but maybe not without some volatility along the way,” Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, told Money, pointing to less-than-ideal earnings reports. and the ongoing debt ceiling debate.
“Overall, the markets might be a little too broad in the near term and ripe for a pullback,” he adds. Longer term, Mayfield says a strong labor market, China’s reopening, a strong service sector and other factors point to a soft landing for the economy, which bodes well for the market’s recovery. .
Even in a volatile market, financial advisors generally recommend sticking to a long-term investment strategy. Investors are notoriously bad at timing the market, and making drastic changes to your investments based on short-term market swings could cost you big returns later on.
More money :
After a strong month for stocks, here’s where the market could head in February
Why layoffs can really boost a company’s stock price
How to know when the bear market is over – and why you shouldn’t wait to invest
|
Sources
2/ https://money.com/will-stock-market-rally-last/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The stock market is mobilizing. Will it last?
- See how Rick Scott responded after Biden attacked his plan in a speech
- A new exhibition at the Museum at FIT celebrates hip hop fashion as the genre turns 50
- Digital tools are key to advancing the technological revolution in the pharmaceutical industry
- Softball kicks off 2023 season at NFCA Leadoff Classic this weekend
- One mistake by Google’s chatbot Bard costs Alphabet $100 billion
- Get to know his OOTD, LLC, the successful company started by Victor Lopez that positively impacts the lives of hundreds of people. Learn more here!
- Get to know his OOTD, LLC, the successful company started by Victor Lopez that positively impacts the lives of hundreds of people. Learn more here!
- Boys Hockey: Detroit Lakes uses a fast start to beat Park Rapids – Park Rapids Enterprise
- A devastating earthquake hits Syria and Turkey
- Chinese balloon program spies on 40 countries, US says
- Biden nods to spy balloon to warn China during SOTU