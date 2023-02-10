The stock market is mobilizing. Will it last?

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click on this ad. Advertisement

The stock market had an excellent start to the year.

As of Tuesday’s close, the S&P 500 index is up nearly 9% this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which posted losses of more than 30% in 2022, has gained more than 16% since early January.

Investors seem to be hoping that moderating inflation could mean an end to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on the horizon. The Fed raised rates continuously in 2022 to combat soaring consumer prices and – because higher rates tend to depress the price of financial assets – the stock market, the bond market and the market. of cryptography have all suffered. Optimists even believe that the United States could avoid a recession despite the worries that have weighed on investors for months.

At the same time, however, some market watchers say headwinds are mounting and experts are divided on whether the stock market rally will last.

A soft landing can be assessed by

Goldman Sachs strategists are unconvinced that stocks will continue to rise.

“There are several reasons why we believe the upside in US equities remains limited and the S&P 500 is unlikely to end the year significantly above our year-end target of 4,000,” they said. -they wrote in a note to clients last week (as of Tuesday’s close, the S&P 500 is at 4,164 points).

Goldman strategists say the stock market has already priced in a soft landing for the economy – which many consider a best-case scenario, meaning the Fed is avoiding causing a recession – and add that they predict that interest rates will continue to rise.

Combine that with the fact that corporate earnings aren’t expected to see much growth this year, a possible default, and the fact that assets outside of the US stock market – like cash and international stocks – are gaining popularity, and you have a recipe for more US stock market slump in 2023, according to Goldman experts.

A strong labor market could hurt equities

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates rapidly over the past year in an effort to cool the economy and curb inflation. One consequence of these hikes, experts and officials have repeatedly warned, would be labor market pain and rising unemployment.

But that didn’t happen. Data released last week showed the United States added 517,000 jobs in January, more than double what experts expected. Those jobs brought the unemployment rate down to 3.4%, its lowest level in more than 50 years.

While the continued resilience of the labor market is good for stocks in the near term, John Lynch, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management, said it could “limit the Fed’s ability to restrain financial conditions in its fight against longer-term inflationary pressures”.

In other words, a good jobs report may actually be bad news for investors, as it may prompt the central bank to raise rates even further, or even longer, to ensure that the economy does not overheat, which would put downward pressure on stocks.

“A strong jobs market allows the Fed to focus more on high rates to bring inflation down, and that could put the brakes on what has been a growth-fueled market rally,” Callie Cox said. , a US investment analyst at eToro, in an email. comment shared with Money.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank may be forced to raise rates higher than investors expect if labor market data or inflation remain elevated.

Expect volatility

Even if the market rally continues, investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride.

“We think this rally can last, but maybe not without some volatility along the way,” Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, told Money, pointing to less-than-ideal earnings reports. and the ongoing debt ceiling debate.

“Overall, the markets might be a little too broad in the near term and ripe for a pullback,” he adds. Longer term, Mayfield says a strong labor market, China’s reopening, a strong service sector and other factors point to a soft landing for the economy, which bodes well for the market’s recovery. .

Even in a volatile market, financial advisors generally recommend sticking to a long-term investment strategy. Investors are notoriously bad at timing the market, and making drastic changes to your investments based on short-term market swings could cost you big returns later on.

