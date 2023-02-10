Turkey’s earthquake-hit stock market halts trading after $35 billion selloff





The Turkish stock exchange halted trading in its key index on Wednesday until February 15 after losses worsened, according to media reports.

Turkish stocks lost $35 billion in a 16% selloff following back-to-back earthquakes on Monday.

Turkey and Syria have been hit by two devastating earthquakes which have so far claimed around 11,000 lives.



Turkey’s stock exchange halted trading for 5 sessions on Wednesday as a growing rout wiped $35 billion worth of value from its flagship exchange after devastating earthquakes hit the country, media reported. It suspended stock trading on the benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index after falling 7.1% on Wednesday, for a drop of 16% this week, The Wall Street Journal reported. Sharp losses in the stock market on Tuesday triggered circuit breakers that forced trading to halt twice. “Our exchange has decided to stop trading in the equity, futures and options markets,” said Borsa Istanbul, the operator of the Istanbul Stock Exchange. Bloomberg Wednesday. Trading will resume on February 15, it said later in the day. The shutdown, the first in 24 years, came after two massive earthquakes hit Turkey on Monday, prompting its government to declare a state of emergency in the 10 most affected provinces. The first earthquake of magnitude 7.8 and a second of magnitude 7.5 killed about 11,000 people in Turkey and Syria, also affected by the natural disaster, at last count. The losses suffered by the Borsa Istanbul 100 index put it on track for its worst week since a 2008 crash linked to the global financial crisis, according to the WSJ. The last time Turkey was forced to halt stock trading was also the result of an earthquake, which occurred in 1999 in an industrial hub near Istanbul. Markets were closed for a week after this earthquake. The currency of Turkey, the lira fell to an all time high following Monday’s earthquake, but recovered slightly on Wednesday. In American commerce, the iShares MSCI Turkey ETFs fell 4.7% on Wednesday, adding to a 6% drop on Tuesday and a 2.4% drop on Monday. Borsa Istanbul did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

