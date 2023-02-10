Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud and Romo





On December 15, 2022, the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (“Board”) voted to pass non-emergency COVID-19 prevention regulations. The new regulations have been submitted to the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) for approval. The OAL approved the proposed regulations and they became effective on February 3, 2023. The regulations will remain in effect for two years after the effective date. Although many requirements of the Temporary Emergency Standards (“ETS”) remain in effect, new provisions have been added. The new regulations incorporate definitions from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Cal/OSHA updated Frequently Asked Questions on the website to reflect the new regulations. Here are some of the main changes: The new regulations remove the exclusion indemnity provisions.

New definition of “close contact”: In indoor spaces of 400,000 cubic feet or less per floor, close contact is defined as sharing the same indoor airspace as a COVID-19 case for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period for a case of COVID-19. infectious period. In large indoor spaces over 400,000 cubic feet per floor, close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of the COVID-19 case for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period during the day. infection of COVID-19 case. period. Offices, suites, bedrooms, waiting rooms, rest or dining rooms, bathrooms or other spaces separated by floor-to-ceiling walls should be considered separate interior spaces. This new regulation notes that if the CRPD changes the definition of “close contact”, the definition in the regulation automatically changes.

“Face coverings” must be provided and worn when required by CDPH orders.

Employers must provide training regarding COVID-19 in accordance with Injury and Illness Prevention Program (IIPP) regulations, subsection 3203(a)(7).

The “infectious period” is based on the CDPH definition and if this definition changes, this definition is automatically updated.

The new regulations contain standards for when COVID-positive employees can end self-isolation and return to work. In contrast, the criteria for returning to work after self-quarantine are based on CDPH guidelines.

Employers should develop, implement and maintain effective methods to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and review CDPH and Cal/OSHA guidelines regarding ventilation, including "Interim guidelines for ventilation, filtration and air quality in indoor environments." The AALRR will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 related restrictions statewide. Employers should ensure they comply with all local and national restrictions and guidelines. If you have any questions about the new regulations or what your organization may need to do to stay compliant, including assistance in developing policies appropriate to your workplace and workforce, please contact the authors or your attorney. usual at AALRR who can provide guidance and advice. specific to your particular situation.

