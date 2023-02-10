As of July 12, 2023, the new EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) will give the European Commission (EC) the power to review subsidies from non-EU states to companies operating in the EU. EU. Its aim is to complement the existing EU state aid regime, which controls subsidies from EU member states, by preventing distortions in the European market caused by subsidies from third countries.

The FSR will impact M&A transactions involving EU-based firms as it introduces a new layer of mandatory review, with pre-closing notification requirements, standstill obligations and the power of the EC to demand corrective action or block the agreement. This adds to the already complex web of merger control and foreign direct investment (FDI) requirements at both EU and national level.

The scope of FSRs is extremely broad as it encompasses grants received on the basis of a group of companies from any non-EU country, thus affecting both non-European and European companies. To add to the complexity, a grant can be any financial contribution received from a non-EU Member State, including loan guarantees, tax exemptions, capital injections, tax incentives, debt forgiveness, in-kind contributions, but also any provision or purchase of goods or services by government entities (or an entity private sector whose shares can be attributed to a government). For example, recent US government measures, such as the Cut Inflation Act, will see US companies operating in the EU placed in the crosshairs of FSRs.

What changes with the FSR?

1. Requirement to Obtain EC Clearance for Major M&A Transactions

The pre-closing notification is mandatory if:

the target of the acquisition, one of the merging parties or the joint venture (JV) is established in the EU and has turnover of at least 500 million ($539 million) in the EU in the prior fiscal year; And the parties to the transaction have together received financial contributions from non-EU countries of more than 50 million ($54 million) on the three years preceding the conclusion of the agreement, the announcement of the public offer or the takeover.

The absence of deposit and the non-respect of the obligation of suspension before the EC authorization can each lead to fines of up to 10% of worldwide turnover.

The notification and review process will be similar to the EC merger review process. Reviews will include a Phase I review period of 25 business days from the filing date and, optionally, a Phase II review of at least 90 business days (which may be suspended or extended) where the EC identifies a risk that the subsidy distorts the market. Pre-notification talks with the EC are encouraged, and while they reflect current EC merger practice, we could see several weeks added to the timeline in more complex cases.

Based on the filing form annexed to the draft FSR implementing regulation (FSR-IR) published for consultation on February 6, 2023, the EC will ask companies to provide a detailed overview of their dealings with governments over the previous three years (including details such as their purpose and their economic justification, the conditions attached, etc.). This can introduce a significant burden, which is only slightly alleviated by exempting individual contributions of less than 200,000 (approximately US$215,000) from the registration requirement and, more generally, contributions whose total amount per country not member of the EU and per year is less than 4 million (4.3 USD). million). The EC will also be able to waive certain information requirements on request, but how often this will happen in practice remains to be seen.

After review, the EC will issue a decision of no objection, require corrective measures (structural or behavioral) in case of distorting effects or block the agreement.

2. Possibility of EC review of M&A transactions below notification thresholds

Transactions that do not meet notification thresholds are not exempt from the scope of FSRs.

First, the EC may require notification of below-threshold transactions where it suspects that foreign subsidies may have been granted to the companies concerned in the three years preceding the transaction.

Second, the FSR gives the EC the power to carry out investigations (including mandatory information requests and inspections) when it suspects the existence of foreign subsidies distorting the EU market and to impose measures corrective. In the context of mergers and acquisitions, this may impact implemented transactions that have not been reviewed by the EC and expose them to the potential risk of remedial action, including divestiture.

3. Subsidy review in public procurement

Finally, it should be noted that the FSR will also have an impact on public procurement in the EU. Companies participating in public tenders in the EU will be required to notify foreign financial contributions of $4 million ($4.3 million) in tenders worth at least $250 million dollars ($269 million) and obtain authorization from the EC, which may require appeals or prohibit the award of the contract.

Parties that do not meet the thresholds are still required to report contributions and confirm that they are not reportable.

Wilson Sonsini Takeout

The FSR adds another layer of complexity to an already difficult M&A landscape in the EU.

Companies considering M&A transactions with a European dimension (or participation in public procurement in the EU) should:

put in place a system to identify and document any financial contribution received from a non-EU member state at group level during the last three years; And

reflect FSR filing requirements in their M&A agreements similar to standard competition merger review clauses and factor review schedule into overall schedules.

If you have any questions about the FSR or related topics or would like assistance in creating internal tracking systems for relevant financial contributions, please do not hesitate to contact Jindrich Kloub or another member of Wilson Sonsinis antitrust and competition convenient.