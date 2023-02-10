Turkish stock exchange suspends trading after earthquake losses





Turkey’s stock market on Wednesday suspended trading for the first time in 24 years following deadly earthquakes that sent the benchmark BIST index into freefall. The Borsa Istanbul exchange has announced that it will resume operations on February 16, as many experts recommend. The benchmark index lost 16% this week after two earthquakes rocked southern Turkey on Monday, killing more than 11,000 people so far in Turkey and neighboring Syria. The stock exchange was closed for a week in 1999 after a strong earthquake hit Golcuk in Izmit, killing over 17,000 people. When trading began Wednesday morning, the stock market immediately posted a 7% loss. Two circuit breakers were unable to stop the fall and trading was completely halted around 11 a.m. local time. Borsa Istanbul also added that it had canceled all business transactions that took place on February 8 to avoid further savings losses. Some investors have been campaigning on social media for the cancellation of trading since Sunday. Analysts said many investors have posted huge losses since Friday, but some have taken advantage of five cement companies which have risen more than 20% through Wednesday. One of the companies, Nuh Cimento, was up 31% at the time of the trading halt. Economic losses Ismail Tatlioglu, opposition MP from the Good Party (IYI), alleged Wednesday that the market had been kept open for some people to sell their shares before it was too late. Shame on you, he said. They only thought of closing the stock market on the third day of the disaster. Turkish cement stocks have surged in the past two days, stoking public anger Learn more A trader with 35 years of experience, speaking anonymously to Middle East Eye on Tuesday, said authorities should have shut down the exchange for a while to protect investors and stop opportunistic trading. However, if you keep it open, there’s nothing wrong with investing in winning stocks to preserve your savings, the trader said. You need to keep the markets active and functioning to hedge your risk. It’s totally rational. Data from Turkey’s Central Registration Agency (MKK) indicates that 10% of all stock market investors, or more than 381,000 people, live in the 10 provinces affected by Monday’s earthquakes, which are home to a total of 13.42 million people. The reconstruction of these provinces will require billions of dollars in short, medium and long term investments. Three economists contacted by Reuters calculated that the effect of the earthquake on Turkey’s growth would be a loss of between 0.6% and 2%. The economists based their calculations on a scenario where production is interrupted by 50% and this drop is compensated for in 6 to 12 months. An official said growth this year could be 1 to 2 points lower than initial estimates due to the earthquake. Professor of Geophysical Engineering Ahmet Ercan estimated that the economic losses caused by the earthquakes could be between 35 and 5 billion dollars. Independent disaster risk management firm Risklayer estimated losses at $20 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/turkey-earthquake-stock-exchange-suspends-trading The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos