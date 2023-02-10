Fabuloso cleaners recalled due to contamination risk





Recalled products: This recall includes 4.9 million bottles of Fabuloso All-Purpose Cleaners produced from December 14, 2022 through January 23, 2023 and labeled Lavender, Lemon, Passion Fruit, Spring Fresh and Ocean Scent. The affected lots have code numbers beginning with 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. See a list of UPC and lot codes of recalled products. The lot code is located on the back of the bottle above the label, directly above or towards the top of the bottle. No other Fabuloso products are affected by this recall. The risk: The recalled products may contain Pseudomonas bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria are at risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a tear in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are generally unaffected by the bacteria, according to the recall notice. Sold to : Amazon.com and other websites, at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sams Club, Walmart and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023 for between $1 and $11. Incidents: There have been no reported incidents or injuries related to this recall. Units Sold: About 4.9 million in the United States and 56,000 in Canada The cure: Colgate-Palmolive will refund or replace the recalled products. Affected consumers will be required to submit photos of the UPC code and manufacturing (batch) code and complete this online form. Once the photos have been submitted, dispose of the product in its original container with household waste; don’t empty the bottle, advises the company. How to contact the manufacturer: Consumers with questions about the recall can call the company at 855-703-0166 or online at Fabulosorecall.com or by going to Fabuloso.com and clicking the banner at the top of the page.

