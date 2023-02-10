Business
Stocks close mixed, end week with losses
US stocks faltered on Friday, ending a volatile session with mixed results as all three indices ended the week with losses for the first time this year.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.2%, recouping losses from the start of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) increased by 0.5%. Contracts on the technology-intensive Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped 0.6% as the index suffered from its worst week of 2023.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury rose to 3.74% on Friday. The dollar index rose 0.2% to trade at $103.40. Crude oil jumped on news that Russia would cut production, with US WTI futures trading over 2%.
Friday’s moves came after stocks ended the day lower on Thursday, reversing earlier gains in the day’s trading session as traders further analyzed corporate earnings and economic data.
The S&P 500 has seen choppy price action over the past week after the Federal Reserve raised its short-term interest rate by one quarter percentage point. Data from Bespoke Investments showed Friday that most sectors are trading lower, with the exception of energy, which rebounded 1%, while communication services were the worst performers.
Meanwhile, low liquidity in the market has pushed for a bond move as the bond market reprices higher terminal rates and fewer rate cuts in the second half of 2023 after last week’s hot jobs report, Fedspeak and the return of auto prices, Andrew Tyler, US Market Intelligence team at JP Morgan, wrote in a note to clients.
On the macro front, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 in February, taking it to the highest level since January 2021. The results were above the January reading of 64.9 and consensus expectations of 65.
“The improvement may reflect stronger labor market conditions over the past two months, evident in payroll data and official job postings,” wrote Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, in a statement after publication.
During specific stock movements, PayPal’s stock (PYPL) rose after the platform company released its quarterly results after the bell on Thursday. PayPal’s total payment volume missed analysts’ expectations by 2%. Net sales increased 6.7% year over year. PayPal’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 beat analysts’ expectations by 3%, helping to generate stronger-than-expected guidance.
On the corporate side, Chairman and CEO Dan Schulman announced his retirement from the company at the end of the year. Schulman will continue to serve on the board as the company searches for a successor.
Meanwhile, Lyft (LYFT) stock fell more than 30% after the ride-hailing company reported first-quarter profit of $975 million, which was below consensus expectations of $1.09 billion. The adjusted net loss of $270.8 million was higher than the loss of $90.2 million in the same period a year ago.
Cloudy (NET) the stock soared 3% on Friday after the company reported earnings that beat analysts’ expectations.
Expedia (EXPE) shares fell nearly 9% after the travel company reported quarterly revenue of $2.62 billion, below expectations of $2.71 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.26 missed analyst consensus of $1.77.
On the retail side, Adidas faces a billion dollar problem. The German sportswear giant has warned of a $1.3 billion revenue loss this year as the company has been unable to sell Yeezy apparel and footwear.
Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) shares sank on Friday after rival Kraken faced regulatory penalties of $30 million as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The crackdown has prompted Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong to worry about rumors that the SEC would like to get rid of crypto staking in the United States.
Bitcoin stands at around $21,724 on Friday afternoon, suggesting that the digital asset appears to have entered a corrective phase, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv
