Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday February 10
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 1, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stumbling towards the weekend
Stocks are on course for a losing week as we head into Friday’s session. Thursday was a particularly weak performance for the bulls as all three major indexes fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq is heading for a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. The mediocre incomes continue to appear. Lyft, for example, lost over 30% of after-hours trading. Investors will learn more about the Federal Reserve’s strategy later on Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak in the afternoon. Read live market updates.
2. Disney’s Hulu Dilemma
Bob Iger has been in the news this week. After revealing a extensive restructuring of disney, including billions of dollars in cost cuts and 7,000 layoffs, the CEO explained his vision in an exclusive interview with CNBC’s David Faber. As Disney shares slid more than 1% on Thursday in a market selloff, Iger’s message resonated on Wall Street. Activist investor Nelson Peltz even called CNBC after Faber-Iger’s interview to say he was giving up his proxy fight against Disney. But the most snide part of the interview must have been when Iger, who wants to focus less on general entertainment, signaled he was ready to potentially sell the rest of Disney’s stake in popular streaming service Hulu. . Disney owns two-thirds and Comcast owns the other third. Disney had long been expected to buy the rest in 2024, but Iger’s comments marked a huge shift in strategy, as CNBC’s Alex Sherman and Lillian Rizzo report.
3. Russia will reduce its oil production
Russia announced it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in March after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products.
Image Alliance | Image Alliance | Getty Images
Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in March, according to a senior government official. The move follows Western nations’ bans on Russian oil and petroleum products as Vladimir Putin’s forces continue their invasion of Ukraine. The production cut amounts to about 5% of Russia’s most recent crude oil production. Oil prices jumped on the news. Meanwhile, Russia continued its air attack on Ukraine, while Moldova said a Russian missile violated its airspace. Read live war updates.
4. Adidas Yeezy Hangover
“The numbers speak for themselves. We are not currently operating as we should,” Adidas CEO Bjrn Gulden said in a press release.
Jeremy Moeller/Contributor/Getty Images
The ghost of Ye continues to haunt Adidas. The company said it could lose about $1.3 billion in revenue this year if he can’t sell the rest of his stock of Yeezy merchandise. The German company ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West in October after he made several racist and anti-Semitic remarks. Adidas said it was still trying to figure out what to do with all Yeezy products, saying it had already suffered a “significant negative impact” for not selling it. The company could also cancel it. Adidas shares fell more than 10%.
5. The CEO of PayPal verifies
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal Holdings Inc., arrives for the morning session of the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The 36th annual event brings together many of America’s wealthiest and most powerful people in media, technology and sports.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman will retire from the company at the end of this year. He became the company’s boss after splitting from eBay in 2015. He will remain on the board after stepping down as CEO. The board, meanwhile, hires a search firm to find his successor. The announcement comes weeks after the company said it would lay off around 7% of its workforce, or around 2,000 employees. Activist investor Elliott Management has accumulated an undisclosed stake in PayPal. Activist investor Elliott Management acquired a stake in PayPal last summer, but Schulman told CNBC’s Kate Rooney he was not pressured by the company to pull out.
CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Alex Sherman, Lillian Rizzo, Ruxandra Iordache, Karen Gilchrist, Hannah Ward-Glenton and Jonathan Vanian contributed to this report.
