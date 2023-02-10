IEA convenes special ministerial meeting on natural gas markets and actions to enhance security of supply – News





Some 40 countries will gather for a special IEA ministerial meeting on February 15 to review the state of natural gas markets and discuss actions to enhance security of supply amid the energy crisis world. The virtual meeting will be chaired by Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson and co-chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Irish Minister of Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 triggered an energy crisis whose ripple effects on the global economy are still being felt by consumers and businesses around the world. The most serious price spikes and disruptions have occurred in gas markets. Countries in Europe and beyond are struggling to manage the risks posed by the current crisis and to find the best way to ensure energy security in the future. Providing background to the ministerial meeting, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said: Russia has more than halved its pipeline gas supplies to the European Union over the past year, putting unprecedented pressure on global energy markets. In response, the IEA is working with key partners to develop practical policy advice to strengthen energy security and enhance market transparency. These efforts, coupled with the help of unusually mild temperatures for the season, are paying off. Gas prices have fallen from their historical peaks and gas storage levels in the EU have increased. But the crisis is not over and there is still a lot to do, especially to prepare for next winter. We are calling this Ministerial Meeting because there is still a need for our members and other partners to show solidarity with each other and take concrete action to ensure security of supply. The IEA Ministerial Meeting will bring together IEA member and non-member countries from across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas to identify and endorse measures to improve the balance between supply and gas demand. It will focus on actions that can be taken to support the short-term gas market situation in Europe in a way that is consistent with countries’ long-term energy and climate transition goals. The meeting will also take into account the global repercussions of gas supply cuts to Europe.

