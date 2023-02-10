M&T Bank rings the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange, marking Black History Month





CEO Rene Jones lead the ceremony BUFFALO, N.Y., February 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB), a leading financial services provider, proudly rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange today in recognition of Black History Month. The ringing of the bell celebrated the significant contributions and achievements of African Americans in United States and honored the legacy of black history and culture.

“As a bank for our communities, we are committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of our business,” said Rene Jones, CEO of M&T Bank, one of the few black CEOs of a listed company. “This ringing ceremony demonstrates our commitment to creating a more inclusive future for all.” M&T Bank has a long history of serving its communities and empowering people to achieve their financial goals. The bank’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion extends beyond Black History Month and is reflected in its day-to-day operations, community investments and support for initiatives that promote diversity and equity in the financial services sector. “Celebrating Black History Month starts with understanding that it is more than a month. Black history influences and transforms our world today as we celebrate the power of black communities, commemorate past contributions, applaud today’s accomplishments and visualize a future we can create together,” said Glenn Jackson, Director of Diversity at M&T Bank. “As we celebrate black history at today’s bell, we must also continue our collective journey to building diverse, equitable and inclusive systems and always celebrate black people.” As part of M&T’s employee and community engagement efforts, the bank operates more than 80 employee resource groups, including the African American Resource Group (AARG) in communities across its footprint. The AARG has over 1,400 employees and provides opportunities for professional development and advancement to its members and M&T Bank colleagues. About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states in the eastern United States, from Maine For Virginia And washington d.c. Trust-related services are provided in certain markets in the United States and abroad by affiliates of M&T’s Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Media Contact:

Maya Dilloncorporate communication manager

(646) 735-1958

[email protected]

