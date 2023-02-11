Nigeria Stock Exchange loses 0.12% on resumption of profit taking





By Dipo The best of Dipo The Nigerian stock market fell 0.12% on Thursday after rebounding the day before following further profit taking by investors. Data obtained by Business post of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that the selling pressure was exerted on all sectors of the market. The insurance space was the hardest hit yesterday as it lost 1.45%. The energy index fell 0.61%, the bank meter depreciated 0.38%, the consumer goods sector lost 0.30% and the industrial goods meter closed. Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 67.15 points to 54,359.90 points from 54,427.05 points, with market capitalization declining by 37 billion naira to 29,608 billion naira from 29 645 billion naira. Investor sentiment was weak yesterday, similar to the previous trading session, as traders remained cautious about events in the country, especially as the Feb. 25 presidential election looms large. The exchange saw 14 price winners on Thursday and 17 price losers led by GlaxoSmithKline, which was down 7.91% at 6.40 N. Veritas Kapital was down 4.76% at 20 Kobo, Cornerstone Insurance fell 7.91% to 6.40 N. 4.76% to 60 Kobo, Coronation Insurance fell 4.44% to 43 Kobo and Fidelity Bank fell 3.39% to 5.70N. Conversely, Northern Nigerian Flour Mills topped the winners board after its value rose 9.74% to N10.70, Red Star Express improved by 9.49% to N2.77 , Trans Nationwide Express rose 9.46% to 81 Kobo, Sunu Assurances gained 9.38% to close at 35 Kobo, and Tripple Gee jumped 8.70% to N1.25. The activity graph shows that the volume of transactions, value and number of transactions increased by 46.84%, 66.67% and 10.52%, respectively. Indeed, investors during the session traded 222.6 million shares worth 3.0 billion naira in 3,287 trades, compared to 151.6 million shares worth 1, 8 billion naira traded in 2,974 deals during the mid-week session. Universal Insurance was the most traded stock in the market yesterday, selling 71.8 million units, followed by GTCO, which sold 22.3 million units. Sterling Bank traded 12.9 million shares, AIICO Insurance traded 11.4 million shares and FBN Holdings traded 10.9% shares.

