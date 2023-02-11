With a difficult start to the year, stocks are heading for the worst week since December





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street drifts Friday as stocks head toward the end of their worst week since December. The S&P 500 was up just 0.1% in morning trade and on pace with a 1.2% loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77 points, or 0.2%, to 33,774 as of 10:27 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%. Stocks have struggled since rallying earlier this year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession and that slowing inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates. Since the end of last week, concerns have grown that a still strong job market could add pressure on inflation and keep the Fed on track to leave rates higher and longer he was talking about. Higher rates can lower inflation, but they also increase the risk of recession and lower investment prices. And central banks around the world intend to raise rates, albeit at a slower pace than before. For most central banks, the risk is that they have tightened too little, not too much, economists led by Ethan Harris wrote in a report by BofA Global Research. The ultimate measure of success here is not avoiding a recession, but getting inflation back on target, Harris wrote. Concerns over rates mean much of the action on Wall Street has been in the bond market, where yields climbed on expectations of a tougher Fed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates on mortgages and other large loans, rose to 3.71% from 3.66% on Thursday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.48% to 4.51%. It was at 4.08% just over a week ago and is close to its highest level since November. One area the Fed has focused on to maintain control is inflation expectations among US households. If these take off, the fear is that it could create a self-perpetuating cycle that would only make inflation worse. A preliminary report released on Friday showed inflation expectations for the year ahead rose to 4.2% from 3.9% in January, according to the University of Michigan. But that’s also down from December’s 4.4%. The companies have also provided a mixed set of earnings reports for the end of 2022 in recent weeks. Lyft fell 35% following its latest report. The ridesharing company gave a revenue forecast for the first three months of 2023 that fell short of analysts’ expectations. Newell Brands, whose brands include Sharpie markers and Calphalon cookware, fell 6.3% despite higher revenue and profit for the last quarter than analysts expected. Revenue and profit forecasts for the coming year were lower than analysts’ forecasts. With concerns about continued high inflation and a slowing economy eating away at corporate earnings, analysts have cut their forecasts for future corporate earnings. So far this year, analysts have cut their expectations for first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies by 4.5%, according to Credit Suisse strategists. This is a deeper cut than average. Expedia lost 6.9% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Oil prices rose after Russia announced on Friday that itreduce oil production by 500,000 barrelsper day next month. Western countries had capped the price of Russian crude during its invasion of Ukraine. Brent, the international standard, rose 1.5% to $85.79 a barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude added 1.6% to $79.27 a barrel. ___ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

