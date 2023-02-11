Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble Amid Interest Rate Worries





The market was positive in early trading on Thursday, helped by a series of positive corporate news like waltz disney (SAY (opens in a new tab)), Telsa (TSLA (opens in a new tab)) And Astra Zeneca (AZN (opens in a new tab)). But major benchmarks once again lost ground as concerns over rising interest rates more than offset bullish developments from some of the biggest and best-known names in the market. On Thursday, it was Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin’s turn to ditch any hopes for more accommodative monetary policy. The Fed official reiterated in a interview (opens in a new tab) the importance of “staying the course” to return inflation the central bank’s 2% target. With growing concern over the possibility of a Fed-induced crisis recession Shares reversed course even as a number of companies reported upbeat news. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and prosper with the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. The Dow Walt Disney component beat Wall Street earnings estimates and said it would significantly reduce costs. The company announced a plan to cut around 7,000 jobs, ending its fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners. Additionally, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he would ask the board to reinstate the dividend, which was suspended in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of Disney gained more than 5% at one point in early trades, but faded late in the session to end down 1.3%. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Elsewhere, Tesla (+3.0%) nabbed a bid after CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle company’s “Master Plan 3” would be unveiled at the company’s annual meeting on March 1. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (+4.8%) has done its part to help lift traders’ spirits by offering a strong fiscal outlook for 2023. By the closing bell, however, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 33,699, while the wider S&P500 fell 0.9% to 4,081. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound lost 1.0% to end at 11,789. Stocks with the highest returns in the S&P 500 Blue chip dividend stocks never go out of style, at least not for patient investors. After all, the best Dow dividend stocks have a history of outperforming the broader market when in a funk. THE best dividend stocks for long-term dividend growth have also worked well during the current bear market. But stock investors with shorter time horizons likely want names with higher dividend yields. This is where the stocks with the highest returns in the S&P 500 come into play. These names boast returns of over 6% to over 11% – and have the imprimatur of the major US equity benchmark to boot.

