Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,597.75, down 81.79): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.5%, to $44.46 on 10.3 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 69 cents, or 2.8%, to $23.98 on 10.3 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $52.90 on 9.6 million shares. Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecoms. Down $1.06, or 3.8%, to $27.03 on nine million shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Financial. Down 42 cents, or 14.5%, to $2.47 on 6.6 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Health care. Down 61 cents, or 16.6%, to $3.06 on 6.1 million shares. Companies in the news: Canopy Growth Corp. Canopy Growth will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close a former Hershey chocolate factory it took over and consolidate some of its cultivation operations. The cannabis company in Smiths Falls, Ont., said Thursday the layoff will affect 35% of its workforce, with 40% of the job cuts taking place immediately and the rest over the next few months. Telus Corp. Telus Corp. announced that its fourth quarter profit fell from a year ago, while its revenue increased. The company says its net income attributable to common shares totaled $248 million or 17 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $644 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 23 cents per share in the fourth quarter, the same as a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 28 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv. Cameco Corp. (TSX: CCO). Up $1.68, or 4.6%, to $38.44. The uranium miner posted a loss in its latest quarter as revenue rose more than 10% from a year earlier. The company says its loss attributable to shareholders was $15 million or four cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with earnings of $11 million or three cents per share in the past three months. of 2021. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Down 43 cents, or 0.77%, to $55.09. The company has pegged the cost of cleaning up and remediating the December oil spill from its Keystone pipeline at around US$480 million. The Keystone Pipeline System suffered the worst oil spill in its history on December 7, 2022, when oil leaked into a creek in Washington County, Kan. The size of the spill was initially estimated at 14,000 barrels, although TC Energy revised that figure down. Thursday at 12,937 barrels. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 9, 2023. The Canadian Press

