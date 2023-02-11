Over 400 high yield bonds were listed on the International Stock Exchange (TISE) at the end of 2022. High yield bond issuers and their advisers continue to be listed on TISE for several good reasons, which we explain in this article.

We will also provide an introduction to the listing of high yield bonds on TISE and a summary of Appleby’s own listing agency services.

Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Ltd (“Appleby”), with the support of the International Stock Exchange (TISE), has worked on a significant number of debt securities listings on TISE.

QUOTATION OF HIGH YIELD BONDS

Since 2016, a growing number of high yield bond issuers have chosen TISE as their exchange of choice to list high yield bonds. In fact, there were 202 high yield bonds newly listed in 2021 and 2022. TISE is a “recognised exchange” by, among others, HMRC and has a unique position in Europe but outside the EU and UK , providing a proportionate disclosure regime. TISE’s robust but proportionate listing rules, combined with TISE’s pragmatic and commercial approach to listing, often attract issuers from the UK, Europe, US and Asia.

These high yield bonds tend to be issued under offering documents governed by New York law and are marketed to qualified institutional investors and sophisticated investors under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933. Appleby works closely with New York lawyers and advisers to list high-yield bonds on TISE.

TISE IS THE KNOWN EXCHANGE OF CHOICE FOR HIGH YIELD BONDS

Key benefits of listing on TISE, using Appleby as listing sponsor:

responsive and competent SEO teams

guaranteed exam times

competitive prices

established practice in the European market

proportionate disclosure requirements

ENTRY SPONSOR SERVICES

In 2022, Appleby continued to be one of the leading listing agents for the International Stock Exchange (TISE), assisting various clients and intermediaries to list multiple forms of debt and equity on TISE. Total debt listed on TISE by the Appleby team was equivalent to over £2.5bn, broken down by applicable currency to approximately £926m, $1.6bn and €37m of debt.

At TISE, the 956 newly listed stocks in 2022 were surpassed only by a record 1,111 new listings in 2021, meaning the past two years have been the most successful for new listings in the company’s history. sotck exchange.

Appleby assists domestic and international entities seeking a primary or secondary listing on TISE. Our listing team is committed to providing a highly professional and integrated service, coordinating the listing process and supporting the issuer throughout their application. We also act as our clients’ ongoing registrar and help them meet their ongoing obligations as a listed issuer on TISE.

THE INTERNATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

Today, more than 4,000 securities are listed on TISE. The majority of listings on TISE are for debt securities (including high yield bonds, securitisations, CLOs, bond programs and listed Eurobonds), but TISE may also list other types of securities, such as sustainability bonds, REITs, other investment vehicles and equity listings.

