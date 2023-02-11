Stock market optimism at its highest since 2021: poll





The recent stock market rally has made investors the most optimistic since the end of 2021. It's according to the last American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey, a weekly poll that provides insight into how individual investors think stocks will perform over the next six months. What the survey says Bullish sentiment, which refers to investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, rose 7.6 percentage points to 37.5% – its highest level since Dec. 30, 2021. This is the first time in 58 weeks that bullish sentiment has reached or exceeded the historical average of 37.5%. Meanwhile, bearish sentiment, which refers to expectations that stock prices will decline over the next six months, fell 9.6 percentage points to 25% – its lowest level since November 11, 2021. Expectations that stock prices will remain virtually unchanged over the same period rose two percentage points to 37.5%. Although some investors are becoming more optimistic, overall they still sit only slightly above "fearful" according to the survey. Why investors are optimistic The survey identifies the rebound in stock prices, "as well as less aggressive monetary policy" from the Federal Reserve, are likely to be behind the improved level of optimism. Still, he noted that "worries about the economy, inflation and corporate earnings remain." After a tough 2022 for stocks, and despite struggling this week, the S&P 500 – a benchmark widely used to measure overall US stock market performance – was up around 7% for the year at the close of Thursday. Time in market beats market timing "The Sentiment Survey is a counter-current indicator", according to the association. "Returns above the market average often followed unusually low levels of optimism, while returns below the market average often followed unusually high levels of optimism." Experts have warned that the current stock market rally may not last and if it does, we are still at risk of experiencing turbulence. When navigating volatile financial markets, financial advisors tend to advise you to stick to your investment strategy and not try to time the market, no matter how confident you are. More money: The stock market is mobilizing. Will it last? Don't Panic: 7 Expert Tips for Managing Stock Market Volatility 7 Best Online Stock Trading Platforms

