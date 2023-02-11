Unlisted stock exchange posts 0.50% loss as CSCS shares fall





By Adedapo Adesanya Oil rose more than 2% on Friday as Russia announced plans to cut crude production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country’s crude and fuel. Brent crude futures rose $1.89 or 2.2% to $86.39 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.66 $ or 2.1% to $79.72 a barrel. Brent posted a weekly gain of 8.1%, while WTI gained 8.6%. Russia will cut crude oil production by half a million barrels a day from March, just over two months after the world’s major economies imposed a price cap on the country’s maritime exports. “We will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the price cap principles,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a statement. “Compared to this, Russia will voluntarily reduce its production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations. The reduction is equivalent to about 5% of Russian oil production. Last year, the European Union (EU) agreed to eliminate all maritime imports of Russian crude oil within six months under unprecedented Western sanctions aimed at reducing Russia’s ability to fund its war. in Ukraine. Lower Russian oil supply will mean more competition for barrels from other sources, such as the Middle East, which Europe, the UK and other Western countries now need. The cut in production indicates that the recent cap on European bloc prices and the ban on Russian petroleum products, which came into force on February 5, have had some impact. Russia’s output last year defied decline forecasts, but its oil sales will prove more difficult amid new sanctions. Prices came under pressure due to weak demand data in China and recession fears in the United States. China’s producer price index (PPI) fell 0.8% from a year earlier, extending the previous month’s 0.7% decline, even as manufacturing activity recovered growth in January. Against this backdrop, investment bank Goldman Sachs lowered its 2023 Brent price forecast to $92 a barrel from $98 and its 2024 price forecast to $100 from $105. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is also confident that oil could resume its rally in 2023 as Chinese demand recovers after COVID restrictions were removed and a lack of investment limits supply growth. , with Reuters reporting that a growing number see a possible return to $100 a barrel. The top oil producer, the United States, has added the most oil rigs in a week since June. The total number of oil and gas rigs, an early indicator of future production, rose by two to 761 in the week to February 10. Like that: As Loading… Related

