Fundstrat says record highs are within reach this year

The stock market could reach record highs by the end of the year as investors have already priced in a lot of bad news, by Fundstrat Tom Lee said in a Friday note. Evidenced by the fact that the disappointing earnings results have failed to trigger a sell-off in the stock market so far, with the S&P 500 still up around 6% year-to-date. And that might surprise investors and strategists who currently have a bearish tilt. “There are those who say earnings are the next ‘shoe to drop’, but EPS estimates [have] been falling for several months already. So what arguably matters most is how stocks react to EPS results,” Lee said. On that front, investors aren’t punishing companies that miss earnings estimates as much today as they did a few months ago. According to Fundstrat, companies that have so far missed fourth quarter results have fallen about 1% on average. That’s far better than the 2.5% to 3% average selloff seen for companies that missed third-quarter 2021 earnings estimates in the third quarter of 2022. In addition, the two sectors that have posted the best returns since the beginning of the year are those that have experienced the largest negative earnings revisions in the fourth quarter: Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary. “Investors punish failure to a much lesser extent,” Lee explained. “Again, highlighting a lot of the bad news from the 2023 EPS is factored in. It doesn’t mean the EPS drop is good, but it shows a lot is factored in.” Improving earnings reactions give Lee confidence that several bullish signals that hit the stock market in January will help push the S&P 500 up another 18% this year to 4,800, roughly matching the level at which the shares peaked in January 2022. The fact that most investors are still bearish and have yet to take a bullish stance that would generate gains also works in favor of greater upside potential for equities this year. This was evidenced by continued negative investor sentiment and Wall Street’s year-end average price target of 4,050, which represents a 1% decline from current levels. “It will be an ‘exception’ if stock markets weaken… For the most part, year-to-date equity gains have been met with skepticism and warnings of a ‘bear market trap’ by most pundits and strategists… But as the analysis above shows, market internals are telling a much different story. If the stock markets defy its framework, it might be time to revisit the narrative,” Lee said.

