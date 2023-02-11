Business
The stock market isn’t perfect, but this stock has good prospects
Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics like the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social media.
One name that constantly seems to divide Wall Street is the image and video sharing website pinterest (PINS 0.45%). The company recently released results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. While Pinterest certainly has its work cut out, there are some interesting metrics that point to tailwinds and future growth prospects.
Were earnings really that bad?
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Pinterest reported revenue of $877 million, a modest 4% year-over-year increase. For the year, Pinterest’s total revenue was $2.8 billion, up 9%.
Although the company’s revenue growth seemed a bit subdued, there’s more to it than meets the eye. Pinterest tracks its revenue and operating metrics such as active users in the following geographic segments: US & Canada, Europe, and “Rest of World”.
According to the company’s investor presentation, Pinterest has done an outstanding job in monetize its users in the rest of the world segment. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 21% in the fourth quarter and 49% for the year.
In contrast, Europe decreases 9% in the quarter and only up 7% for the year. Management addressed the issue on the earnings call and attributed the headwinds in Europe to exchange rate volatility.
When in doubt, zoom out
At first glance, investors may not be totally thrilled with the above growth rates. It’s important to keep in mind that social media companies experienced abnormal growth during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, the fact that Pinterest drives any form of growth, not to mention growth in multiple regions, shouldn’t be ignored.
At the macro level, inflation is starting to ease, but economists remain torn about the state of the overall economy. While unemployment is near its lowest levels, there is still a lot of work to be done to control inflation and avoid a possible recession. Despite these variables, on the earnings call, investors learned that Pinterest’s board had approved a stock buyback program of up to $500 million.
The move signals that management believes the stock is undervalued, making buybacks a good form of capital allocation. In other words, while companies like Microsoft, AlphabetAnd Amazon lay off workers to preserve capital and invest internally, Pinterest uses its cash flow to buy back stock and reward shareholders.
Some things to keep in mind
It’s no secret that the stock market, and in particular the Nasdaqgot off to a good start in 2023. Cautious investors should do what they can to avoid any potential euphoria from meme stocks and stay focused on a company’s underlying fundamentals.
Generally speaking, in times of economic uncertainty, it is not uncommon for larger companies to identify smaller targets to potentially acquire. Small companies can offer new avenues for growth while trading at attractive valuations. In October 2021, the e-commerce giant PayPal reportedly considering an acquisition of Pinterest for around $45 billion. As of this writing, Pinterest’s market capitalization is just $17 billion.
Pinterest has grown its business across multiple segments over the past year and a half, but the market is valuing the company at nearly a third of its assumed price when Paypal considered a takeover, And when Pinterest was experiencing unprecedented growth from the tailwinds of the pandemic.
As the company continues to generate growth during a time of widespread economic uncertainty, coupled with a generous stock buyback program, investors may want to take a closer look at Pinterest stock. Regardless of its status as an acquisition target, the company offers a strong long-term investment thesis. Existing shareholders have the opportunity to potentially reduce their cost base, while new investors can start a small position while taking advantage of the attractive valuation.
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a board member of The Motley Fool. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a board member of The Motley Fool. Adam Spatacco holds positions at Alphabet, Amazon.com and Microsoft. The Motley Fool holds posts and endorses Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, PayPal and Pinterest. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2023 $70 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/02/11/the-stock-market-isnt-picture-perfect-but-this-sto/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The stock market isn’t perfect, but this stock has good prospects
- #2 Men’s tennis opens season with two losses against tough opponents
- Extended hours through April 1 at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom
- NASA satellite data reveals the scale of devastation in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake
- Adani Group ally Modi threatening Indian economy
- Gas supply is achieved, Pupuk Iskandar Muda increases national fertilizer production capacity
- Days of Our Lives & Hollywood Heights actor Cody Longo dies at 34; Wife issues statement
- Oh, football has started? Were here for the food.
- SEND internships and the launch of the LSE Program in Tower Hamlets
- For Rep. Michael McCaul, national security cannot be a partisan war
- US shoots down object that flew through airspace near Alaska
- Cockatoos know how to choose the right tools for the job