The stock market isn’t perfect, but this stock has good prospects

Social media platforms always seem to find their names in the headlines. Hot topics like the metaverse, e-commerce, photo sharing, and peer-to-peer communications are all facilitated by social media.

One name that constantly seems to divide Wall Street is the image and video sharing website pinterest (PINS 0.45%). The company recently released results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. While Pinterest certainly has its work cut out, there are some interesting metrics that point to tailwinds and future growth prospects.

Were earnings really that bad?

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, Pinterest reported revenue of $877 million, a modest 4% year-over-year increase. For the year, Pinterest’s total revenue was $2.8 billion, up 9%.

Although the company’s revenue growth seemed a bit subdued, there’s more to it than meets the eye. Pinterest tracks its revenue and operating metrics such as active users in the following geographic segments: US & Canada, Europe, and “Rest of World”.

According to the company’s investor presentation, Pinterest has done an outstanding job in monetize its users in the rest of the world segment. Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 21% in the fourth quarter and 49% for the year.

In contrast, Europe decreases 9% in the quarter and only up 7% for the year. Management addressed the issue on the earnings call and attributed the headwinds in Europe to exchange rate volatility.

When in doubt, zoom out

At first glance, investors may not be totally thrilled with the above growth rates. It’s important to keep in mind that social media companies experienced abnormal growth during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, the fact that Pinterest drives any form of growth, not to mention growth in multiple regions, shouldn’t be ignored.

At the macro level, inflation is starting to ease, but economists remain torn about the state of the overall economy. While unemployment is near its lowest levels, there is still a lot of work to be done to control inflation and avoid a possible recession. Despite these variables, on the earnings call, investors learned that Pinterest’s board had approved a stock buyback program of up to $500 million.

The move signals that management believes the stock is undervalued, making buybacks a good form of capital allocation. In other words, while companies like Microsoft, AlphabetAnd Amazon lay off workers to preserve capital and invest internally, Pinterest uses its cash flow to buy back stock and reward shareholders.

Some things to keep in mind

It’s no secret that the stock market, and in particular the Nasdaqgot off to a good start in 2023. Cautious investors should do what they can to avoid any potential euphoria from meme stocks and stay focused on a company’s underlying fundamentals.

Generally speaking, in times of economic uncertainty, it is not uncommon for larger companies to identify smaller targets to potentially acquire. Small companies can offer new avenues for growth while trading at attractive valuations. In October 2021, the e-commerce giant PayPal reportedly considering an acquisition of Pinterest for around $45 billion. As of this writing, Pinterest’s market capitalization is just $17 billion.

Pinterest has grown its business across multiple segments over the past year and a half, but the market is valuing the company at nearly a third of its assumed price when Paypal considered a takeover, And when Pinterest was experiencing unprecedented growth from the tailwinds of the pandemic.

As the company continues to generate growth during a time of widespread economic uncertainty, coupled with a generous stock buyback program, investors may want to take a closer look at Pinterest stock. Regardless of its status as an acquisition target, the company offers a strong long-term investment thesis. Existing shareholders have the opportunity to potentially reduce their cost base, while new investors can start a small position while taking advantage of the attractive valuation.