Dow Rises, But Ends Week in Red as Rotation to Growth Cools By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow ended higher on Friday on a surge of energy but couldn’t avoid a weekly loss as a jump in rates and new bets on a more hawkish Federal Reserve cool rotation into growth sectors, including technology. Rising 0.5%, or 169 points, but ended the week down around 0.2%. The decreased by 0.6% and the increased by 0.2%. Alphabet (NASDAQ:) ended the day flat, but its selling days – following the crash of its AI chatbot Bard – hurt sentiment on the tech. A drop in semiconductors also weighed on the technology following a slip from Nvidia. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:) has fallen more than 4% as some question the extent of the upside ahead for the stock, which is up around 44% year-to-date on betting that renewed interest in AI applications following strong demand for OpenAIs ChatGPT tool will drive demand for the chip. Nvidia is trading rich from a valuation perspective, said Greg Bassuk, managing director of AXS Investments in New York, noting the risk of multiple compression ahead. Sentiment towards growth sectors like technology has also been hurt by renewed concerns over Fed hikes, with many now to follow its March hike, with another hike in May. Treasury yields jumped, with the Treasury yield closing above 4.5% for the first time since November. The earnings front, meanwhile, generated results that were generally weaker than expected. LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:) tumbled more than 36%, its biggest single-day drop, after the ride-hailing company reported lower-than-expected revenue forecasts and a quarterly surprise, falling prices and rising costs hurting margins. A different mix of journeys, improved driver supply will lead to lower prime time prices and lower base prices due to increased competition all negatively impact the outlook for the fiscal year 23, Wedbush said in downgrading the stock to Neutral from Outperform. Expedia (NASDAQ:), meanwhile, released quarterly results that, both top and bottom, sent its shares down more than 8%. But some analysts attributed the weakness to weather-related booking cancellations that weighed on quarterly results. [W]We are inclined to look at the numbers reported in the 4th quarter, as Hurricane Ian in October and a series of weather-related cancellations in late December were the main factors behind the failure, said the Deutsche Bank in a note. Energy stocks reined in losses in the broader market, buoyed by a rise after Russia announced it would cut production by 500,000 barrels a day next month, at a time when many expect that energy demand will be strengthened by the reopening of China. The 1.1mb/d rise in Chinese demand this year (Q4/Q4) is expected to plunge oil markets back into deficit in June, expose structural underinvestment, push prices higher and lead OPEC to reverse its cut production from November 2022 to the 2nd half of 2023 (the second half of 2023), Goldman Sachs said in a note after cutting its price target for 2023 from $5 to $75 per barrel. In other news, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) fell 5% after its investor Ross Gerber said he would seek a seat on the electric car maker’s board amid frustrations over a lack of marketing and public relations efforts of the electric car manufacturer. “Tesla let Elon be the voice of Tesla forever. Tesla does no organized marketing, media outreach or lobbying and this has led to a huge amount of FUD”, or fear, uncertainty and doubt , Gerber said, according to Reuters.

