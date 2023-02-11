Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements to exit ASM framework from next week





The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has removed two Adani Group shares, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements, from the short-term Additional Supervisory Measures (ASM) framework. The move will be effective from February 13, 2023, i.e. from Monday of next week. The NSE had placed these two Adani shares under the ASM on February 3, 2023 after a huge sale of Adani Group shares following the Hindenburg Research report raising concerns about the debt positioning of the group companies Adani. However, shares of Adani Enterprises would remain in ASM in the near term. What does this movement mean for these Adani actions? Breaking out of the ASM framework would mean less stringent rules like no 100% margin for intraday traders means no leverage for intraday traders. Pledging of inventory is also not permitted if the inventory is under ASM. However, corporate actions such as dividends, free shares, stock splits, etc. will not be affected by the ASM framework. As NSE removed Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements from the ASM framework, it means that the strict measures mentioned above will not be applicable to these Adani Group stocks. The move could lead to an increase in the trading volume of these Adani shares, as leverage will now be available on Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements shares when the stock market reopens on Monday after two days off. In accordance with the joint exchanges and SEBI monitoring meeting, the following margins would be applied on derivative actions under the short-term ASM: Stage 1: 50% of total existing margins, whichever is greater, subject to a maximum margin rate capped at 100%. Stage 2: 100% or total existing margins, whichever is greater, subject to the maximum margin rate capped at 100%. Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take a test Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/adani-ports-ambuja-cements-to-move-out-of-asm-framework-from-next-week-11676091708882.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos