AI is dominating stock market action right now
By Philippe van Doorn
Also: an in-depth look at Germany's energy transformation, cheap oil stocks, and how to invest when the yield curve is inverted
OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, receives billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). The rollout of this new technology has been followed by similar efforts by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and other companies and is garnering excitement from investors big and small.
Check out the year-to-date performance of three well-known AI and robotics exchange-traded funds against the S&P 500 and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 index:
Emily Bary circles the AI competition, while Therese Poletti examines Microsoft’s growth path as it integrates ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.
Here’s a sampling of the ongoing AI coverage and related opinions, some of which are skeptical:
Germany’s efforts to get out of Russian natural gas
Germany is one of the world’s biggest exporting economies, and its manufacturers and raw material producers were reeling from the disruption of natural gas supplies even before Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a decade ago. one year.
Barbara Kollmeyer visited InfraLeuna, which produces chemicals for large companies such as Linde PLC (LIN) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE.FR), and interviewed CEO Christof Gnther, who described various efforts to adapt to the Germany’s new energy reality. She also spoke with executives from other companies for her in-depth look at Germany’s energy transformation.
Related: Why U.S. fuel prices continue to feel the pinch from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Speaking of energy, here are two stocks that are cheaply priced
Michael Brush takes a look at the shares of two energy giants that are trading at low valuations and could represent a temporary opportunity for investors to pick up a bargain.
Read more: Biden spoke an inconvenient truth – America still needs oil and gas
Fraud and other financial crimes
Jillian Berman tells the story of a man who had money stolen from his Chase bank account and fought the bank for years before getting the money back – just days before he died. The article contains information that may be useful to victims of similar fraud.
See the Financial Crime column for more, including Lukas I. Alpert’s look at a giant Ponzi scheme.
What future for the stock market?
Stocks have rallied this year, following the broad declines of 2022. Investors are still wondering what will happen next, especially in the near term. Mark Hulbert takes a look at the companies’ insider stock buying activity to give a hint of what’s to come.
More Hulbert: 10 Stocks of Value for Today’s Market
This training program prepares people to become CEOs, and almost half of those who complete it are women
Many corporate leaders rise through the ranks over a period of decades, which can hamper efforts to increase diversity in senior management. But Alpine Investors’ popular CEO-in-training program emphasizes candidate qualities rather than experience, as Steve Gelsi reports.
Here’s what the inverted yield curve could mean for you
Interest rates on long-term bonds are generally higher than rates on short-term bonds. But when investors pile into long-term bonds, they push prices up, which can cause the yields on those securities (i.e. their fixed interest rates when they are issued divided by their current market prices) are even lower than short-term yields. paper.
Joseph Adinolfi explains why the yield curve is inverted and what this may portend for investors.
The longer a bond’s maturity, the more volatile its market price tends to be. This means that you will normally take more risk with a long-term bond fund than with a short-term fund, in exchange for a higher return. But now the sweet spot appears to be shorter, with two-year US Treasuries returning 4.49% on Friday, while 10-year Treasuries returned 3.69%.
In this week’s ETF Wrap, Chistine Idzelis walks fund managers through investing when short-term rates are relatively high, and gives several examples of ETFs to consider.
Related:Senior executives facing higher interest rates and earnings pressure reduce corporate debt levels
How high could bitcoin go from here?
The price of bitcoin has risen 31% this year, following a 78% drop in 2022. But this is all old news. And after? In this week’s Distributed Ledger column, Frances Yue examines the evidence that bitcoin is entering a new bull market.
Mark Hulbert does his own analysis to model a long-term maximum price for bitcoin.
Tough decisions that almost everyone will face
Beth Pinsker shares advice on how to arrange care for elderly loved ones – and how to pay for it.
A time of change at Disney
After retiring from his role as CEO of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) in 2020, Robert Iger returned to the top spot in November. This week he announced several big moves, including 7,000 layoffs, when the company released its quarterly results.
Here is the income coverage.
Here is the reaction:
