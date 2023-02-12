Business
Wall Street’s tough week eases at end as stocks drift
NEW YORK (AP) The toughest week for Wall Street in nearly two months ended quietly on Friday, as stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, but still ended the week down 1.1%, its worst since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 169 points, or 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.
Stocks have struggled since rallying in January on hopes that the economy could avoid a deep recession and that slowing inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates. Concerns have escalated recently that a still strong job market could push inflation higher and keep rates higher for longer, just as the Fed has warned.
Higher rates can lower inflation, but they also increase the risk of recession and lower investment prices. And central banks around the world intend to tighten the screws by raising rates further, albeit at a slower pace than before.
For most central banks, the risk is that they have tightened too little, not too much, economists led by Ethan Harris wrote in a report by BofA Global Research.
The ultimate measure of success here is not avoiding a recession, but getting inflation back on target, Harris wrote.
Investors will receive more inflation updates next week when the government releases its latest monthly price updates at wholesale and consumer levels.
Concerns over rates mean much of the action on Wall Street has been in the bond market, where yields climbed on expectations of a tougher Fed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans, rose to 3.73% from 3.66% on Thursday evening.
The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.48% to 4.50%. It was at 4.08% just over a week ago and is close to its highest level since November.
In recent weeks, the companies have also provided a mixed set of earnings reports for the end of 2022.
Lyft fell 36.4% following its latest report. The ride-sharing company gave a revenue forecast for the first three months of 2023 that fell short of analysts’ expectations.
With concerns about continued high inflation and a slowing economy eating away at corporate earnings, analysts have cut their forecasts for future corporate earnings. So far this year, analysts have cut their expectations for first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies by 4.5%, according to Credit Suisse strategists. This is a deeper cut than average.
News Corp. fell 9.4% after the owner of the Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. He also said he would cut 5% of his workforce in 2023 as he faces higher interest rates and inflation.
Expedia lost 8.6% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter.
On the winning side of Wall Street were energy stocks, which rose along with the price of crude oil. Valero Energy gained 6.1% and Marathon Oil climbed 6.2%.
Oil prices rose after Russia said it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month. Western countries had capped the price of Russian crude during its invasion of Ukraine. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.89 to $86.39 a barrel.
Benchmark U.S. crude added $1.66 to $79.72 a barrel.
Sharp increases in energy prices are one of two big risks that Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, sees for the market. That would drive inflation higher and push the Fed to raise rates even higher than the forecast Wall Street just recalibrated last week.
The other big risk he sees is if worker wage growth remains too high, which the Fed could also see as pushing inflation higher and potentially causing a reacceleration.
The Fed is more concerned about inflation staying low, Ma said. The market just wants it to go down. Once it falls, the narrative will change: will it stay low and allow the Fed to pivot dovishly on talk of rate cuts or will it reaccelerate and get the Fed to lead a long-term inflation-fighting mission?
In the meantime, he said, the best we can hope for is that the Fed doesn’t raise rates too much and just be patient, letting them stay at that level for a while to see how things go.
In total, the S&P 500 rose 8.96 points to 4,090.46 on Friday. The Dow gained 169.39 to 33,869.27, while the Nasdaq fell 71.46 to 11,718.12.
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise, Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.
