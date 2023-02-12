Stocks slide, dollar gains on tighter policy outlook

Yields rise as investors await next week’s CPI data

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) – The dollar strengthened and global stock markets fell on Friday as rising interest rates unsettled investors amid a growing chorus of central bank officials insisting that monetary policy must remain tight for a while to lick inflation.

U.S. mega-cap growth companies came under pressure, and shares of ride-hailing company Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) fell 36% after pessimistic forecasts. In Europe, the austere outlook for Adidas added to the pessimistic mood that rising interest rates gave investors.

A liquidation of public debt set the tone for the day. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries hit a more than a month high and the 10-year German Bund posted its biggest weekly rise this year as European Central Bank policymakers warned against inflation. Yields move in line with their price.

The MSCI US Central Index of stock market performance in 47 countries (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.34%, while the dollar index rose 0.37%. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed as many investors remained hopeful of a rate cut later this year and rising oil prices pushed energy stocks higher.

“Despite all the excitement or hopeful optimism that the (Federal Reserve) will cut rates by the end of the year, I’m skeptical that will happen,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the US SPDR business at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

“The economy, earnings and potentially the labor market won’t be as good as this year goes on and maybe next year. That doesn’t necessarily translate into market losses,” he said. he declared.

Large-scale disinflation has yet to begin even though overall price growth has seen a rapid decline, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in a Q&A on Twitter, the latest policymaker for the euro zone to say that rates must rise further to fight inflation.

Fed officials said the same thing all week, as did policymakers in Australia, Sweden and Mexico as they too hiked rates.

Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, said the stock trend is still up.

“Those with a longer-term view remain more optimistic than one would expect from the Fed’s hawkishness. The market is betting against the Fed being as hawkish as it continues to appear. “, did he declare.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.22% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 0.61%, recording its first decline weekly of the year. Learn more

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.96% as shoemaker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) warned of a potential loss this year for the first time in three decades. The shares lost 10.9%.

Futures now price the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.153% in July and stay above 5% from May through November, with only a slight drop to 4.862% in December. Prior to this week, rates were much lower and suggested a Fed rate cut at the end of this year.

Monthly consumer prices in the United States rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated and data for the previous two months were also revised higher, annual revisions to price index data showed. consumption (CPI) from the Labor Department.

The yen rose broadly after reports that the Japanese government was about to appoint academic Kazuo Ueda as the next central bank governor.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.13% to 131.42 to the dollar.

“The news surprised the market as he would bring a little more hawkish slant to monetary policy than the main competitor, Masayoshi Amamiya,” ING said in a note to clients, adding that the market reaction may turn out to be ” temporary”.

In Europe, German government bond yields rose slightly, with the 10-year Bund hitting 2.377% before easing in late trading. The euro fell 0.57% to $1.0675.

Oil prices rose more than 2%, on track for weekly gains of more than 8%, as Russia announced plans to cut crude output next month after the West imposed price caps on domestic fuel production.

U.S. crude futures settled for $1.66 at $79.72 a barrel, while Brent rose $1.89 to close at $86.39.

Gold edged higher as markets awaited next week’s US inflation data that could influence Fed rate policy.

US gold futures for February delivery fell 0.2% to $1,874.50 an ounce.

Bitcoin fell 0.68% to $21,653.00.

