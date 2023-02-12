Why Adanis’ $100 billion loss didn’t destroy Indian markets

When shares of Adani Group, until recently India’s largest conglomerate, began their free fall late last month, losing more than $100 billion in days, some observers feared the collapse could send the country’s capital markets, and with them the Indian economy.

It would be a frightening prospect not only for India but for the world. The country’s economy recently overtook Britain to become the fifth-largest in the world, and it is the only major Chinese economy that has recorded strong and steady growth since pandemic restrictions were eased.

But fears of a broader market contagion did not materialize. Indian stocks as a whole enjoyed a quiet week in Mumbai, the country’s financial hub, and have remained largely flat since Adani’s collapse. India’s main stock index is nearly 2.5% higher than its level a year ago, even though US stocks have fallen more than 4% over the same period.

The consistency speaks to the size and apparent strength of the broader Indian business landscape. Adani fell dramatically after being accused of fraud and stock manipulation by a small New York trading company, but the debacle is just a splash from the big Indian bucket. India is now home to around 1.5 million companies and a well-capitalized stock market: its national stock market fluctuated comfortably between $3 trillion and $3.5 trillion last year.