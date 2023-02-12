Business
Why Adanis’ $100 billion loss didn’t destroy Indian markets
When shares of Adani Group, until recently India’s largest conglomerate, began their free fall late last month, losing more than $100 billion in days, some observers feared the collapse could send the country’s capital markets, and with them the Indian economy.
It would be a frightening prospect not only for India but for the world. The country’s economy recently overtook Britain to become the fifth-largest in the world, and it is the only major Chinese economy that has recorded strong and steady growth since pandemic restrictions were eased.
But fears of a broader market contagion did not materialize. Indian stocks as a whole enjoyed a quiet week in Mumbai, the country’s financial hub, and have remained largely flat since Adani’s collapse. India’s main stock index is nearly 2.5% higher than its level a year ago, even though US stocks have fallen more than 4% over the same period.
The consistency speaks to the size and apparent strength of the broader Indian business landscape. Adani fell dramatically after being accused of fraud and stock manipulation by a small New York trading company, but the debacle is just a splash from the big Indian bucket. India is now home to around 1.5 million companies and a well-capitalized stock market: its national stock market fluctuated comfortably between $3 trillion and $3.5 trillion last year.
The resilience of the market has reinforced a reality that the rest of Indian business would surely like to see highlighted more directly: that the Adani Group, a family-owned infrastructure and energy conglomerate, was in some ways isolated.
The flaws identified by Adanis’ criticisms of opaque structures, complicated by cross-shareholding, perhaps even accounting bloat, can be found in other Indian companies, albeit on a much larger scale. small. But many of India’s truly profitable companies are relative models of probity, observers say, even in the dynamic Indian market environment.
Several are on a list maintained by Refinitiv, an international market data provider, of the world’s best-governed companies, including Infosys and Dr. Reddys Laboratories.
While calling the Adani Group the biggest scam in financial history, Hindenburg Research, the New York-based investment firm, itself issued a bullish note on India proper, calling it an emerging superpower with a exciting future.
More immediately, the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, signaled on Wednesday that it would continue with business as usual, raising interest rates by a quarter point and leaving open the possibility of further increases. This puts it in harmony with its large Western counterparts, which also have as a priority to curb inflation.
The Rise and Troubles of the IndiasAdani Group
The Indian conglomerate, which controls ports, coal mines and more, is facing fraud allegations that have cost it billions of dollars in value.
The initial concern, as the fallout from the Hindenburg accusations forced the Adani Group to call off a major share offering on Feb. 1, was that the plague of doubt would spread through Indian capital markets. Would Indian or foreign investors randomly dump Indian stocks and bonds, suddenly fearing that their value would drop as well?
The reputation of India’s regulatory system has taken a hit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been questioned about his close ties to Adani Groups founder Gautam Adani. But shares of other companies, whether in infrastructure or in unrelated areas, are holding up. The quiet side of Indian capitalism is intent on continuing to spin the money, wherever the pieces of the Adani empire fall.
In the years after Mr Modi came to power, Mr Adani had loudly portrayed his company as serving the Indian government, and when his conglomerate was attacked by Hindenburg, he mounted a nationalist defense , accusing his opponents of causing anguish to the Indians. citizens.
The joint nature of the Modi and Adani organisations, however, is not typical of Indian capitalism in the 21st century. Saurabh Mukherjea, the founder of Marcellus Investment Managers in Mumbai, said that over the past decade, $1.5 trillion in value has been added to Indian public markets, 80% of which came from just 20 companies.
Some of them, like Adani, make a lot of noise, flaunting their weight and political connections. But 90% are clean, well-run franchises, Mukherjea said. The leaders of the biggest and most consistent money-making machines keep their mouths shut and their heads under the parapet.
The Indian public tends not to know, for example, the CEOs of companies like HDFC Bank or Asian Paints, who are rarely seen hugging politicians.
Privately, some business leaders in the country are happy to see Mr. Adani get the reward they think he deserves. Not just for personal reasons, they think it will be good for corporate governance. India’s Supreme Court has also indicated it sees room for improvement, ordering the government on Friday to answer questions about it.
In public, however, few people will say much about Mr. Adani. His friends are still powerful, even if he is diminished.
Sanjay Reddy, the head of GVK, a rival infrastructure conglomerate that lost its most profitable airports to the Adani Group after a raid by federal agents, took to the airwaves to deny a claim by politicians that the government had hijacked Adani airports. (He made his remarks to NDTV, a news channel that had frequently criticized the Modi government before Adani bought him out last year.)
It is too early to say how far the Adani group will fall or how it will land. A once-valued $220 billion conglomerate’s calamitous share price tumble halted early this week, roughly halfway to zero, as bargain hunters bought shares at bargain prices.
But Adani shares resumed their decline later in the week; MSCI World, an influential index, decided on Friday to reduce some of the stock weighting, prompting investors to sell the shares.
Nathan Anderson, founder of Hindenburgs, tweeted that the company’s work had been validated by the MCSI decision. In the weeks after Hindenburg accused Adani of financial misdeeds, some banks refused to take Adani shares as collateral, and Moodys on Friday downgraded its outlook on six Adani bonds to a status that left them barely worth investment grade.
Others defended Adani, cautiously. The signals are still mixed: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, for example, sold its holdings in three shares of Adani just as Goldman Sachs was pricing subsidiary Adani Ports as a buy.
Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at New York University, writing that even if the worst that has been said about Adani turns out to be true, he did not commit a scam. By taking on huge amounts of debt to fuel its growth, Professor Damodaran wrote, Adani had taken a risk, perhaps ill thought out, although not unusual in the infrastructure business, especially in a place like the India, where investors can expect strong growth. growth for years to come.
One fear that materialized when the Adani Group began its descent was that its problems could trickle down to its lenders to plague other borrowers. But as its books are scrutinized, it has become clear that its debt is concentrated between Indian state-backed lenders, mainly the Life Insurance Corporation of India and the State Bank of India, and by foreign banks. . Neither poses much risk of pain among ordinary citizens of India, but if the life insurer were to incur billions in losses, it would impose a burden on the country’s budget deficit.
Still, there is a danger that Adani may have secret sources of influence. If it turned out that he had hidden loans through some of the shell companies Hindenburg examined, that might help explain why he sought to boost his valuation to astronomical proportions.
If Adani were to go bankrupt, it is unclear how badly a threat that is his grand plans to build Mr. Modis’ vision of infrastructure and solar panels would go wrong. Even then, its main assets, such as ports and power lines, would retain value if they were taken over by creditors.
The jury may still be out on Adani, but the very name has become a third rail in Indian politics. During a few raucous annual sessions of parliament, the opposition sang Modi-Adani, bhai-bhai or Modi-Adani, like brothers.
The prime minister gave back all he got, at one point insulting an opponent’s surname, but never uttering Adani’s name.
