Top Stock Market Highlights of the Week: Resale Price HDB, Temasek Holdings and Microsoft

HDB resale price

HDB resale prices continued to climb, demonstrating their resilience in an economy marked by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Prices edged up 1.4% in January from December last year, based on flash estimates released by StreetSine Technology Group (SRX) and 99.co.

Although this amount may seem small, it was still higher than the 0.2% month-over-month increase in December and the 0.6% month-over-month increase recorded in November.

More HDB apartments also transacted above the S$1 million mark last month, reaching 40 from 28 in December.

Transaction volumes also increased, with 2,575 resale apartments changing hands, up 14.9% year-on-year.

On an annual basis, prices increased by 8.7% while trading volumes increased by 5.4%.

These figures were surprising, given that the government imposed new property cooling measures in September last year.

Private owners who sell their apartment must wait 15 months before they can buy an HDB resale apartment.

One possible reason for this resilience is that HDB developers who find private condominiums too expensive and are looking for larger spaces may opt for HDB resale apartments instead.

It remains to be seen whether those numbers can hold up for the rest of this year.

But if so, real estate brokers APAC Real Estate (SGX: CLN) and PropNex (SGX:OYY) could see healthy business volumes for 2023.

Temasek Holdings

Meanwhile, Temasek Holdings is raising funds through bond issuance.

The investment firm is issuing two bond tranches consisting of 4- and 10-year euro-denominated bonds through its wholly-owned subsidiary Temasek Financial (I).

Appropriately named T2027-EUR and T2033-EUR, these bonds will be issued under Temasek’s affiliates’ US$25 billion global medium secured note program.

Temasek has been assigned a corporate credit rating of Aaa by Moodys and AAA by S&P Global Ratings, indicating the company’s high creditworthiness.

These bonds will be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange Limited (SGX: S68) and the net proceeds will be used to fund ordinary business activities.

The four-year bond offers a coupon rate of 3.25% per year and the 10-year bond is priced at 3.5% per year.

The listing of the two bonds is expected to take place on February 16.

Investors who want to diversify their portfolios away from stocks can consider buying these bonds in the market.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Software giant Microsoft is optimistic about integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its search engine

CEO Satya Nadella raved about AI-powered search in a recent interview with the CNBC news channel.

According to him, these enhanced search capabilities are the biggest thing to happen to Microsoft in the last 15 years since the cloud infrastructure was first launched.

The Redmond-based company is integrating AI into its Bing search engine and Edge browser, and Nadella said the improvement represents a big opportunity for Microsoft because search is such a profitable business.

Last month, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar deal to invest in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

This new phase of investment, the third, should accelerate the development of AI and help bring more advanced technologies to market.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm as one of the most important and powerful language processing AI models to date.

Powered by a Large Language Model (LLM), it is programmed to extract a huge amount of data to generate consistent answers to human questions and statements.

Bing, however, is a distant second to Google, a division of the tech titan. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Google also announced an AI-powered chatbot called Bard that will roll out more widely in the coming weeks.

Bard is powered by Google’s in-house developed LLM called LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialog Applications.

It looks like these two tech giants will face off in the coming months to see which AI-based search engine will come out on top.

These advancements also promise to usher in a new era for AI-powered search and communications, and investors could see more updates soon as the two companies compete to be the best in their industry.

Disclosure: Royston Yang owns shares of Singapore Exchange Limited and Alphabet.